'I can still hear him': three years on from my baby's death

WATCHING white and blue balloons drift into the sky at Cabarita Headland on Saturday, Kingscliff parents Naomi and Grant Day tried their best to remember Kyran's smile.

But the truth is Mrs Day struggles to recall any good memories of six-month-old Kyran three years on from his life support being switched off at Sydney Children's Hospital.

Kyran Day Contributed

A catastrophic misdiagnosis at Shoalhaven Hospital in 2013 meant Kyran was treated for gastro instead of bowel obstruction, and only days after being admitted he died.

Grandmother Jane Carritt, of Cabarita, a nurse of 20 years, correctly guessed Kyran actually had intussusception, but medicos didn't heed his parents' pleas for correct treatment.

The family also waited for four hours for an ambulance to take Kyran to Sydney Children's Hospital from Shoalhaven because paramedics were having a lunch break.

Baby Kyran at the Sydney Children's Hospital. Contributed

"I struggle with having good memories of Kyran, and that's why I struggled with the anniversary,” Mrs Day said.

"I still have the trauma memories, the anxiety from the horrible trip in the ambulance, from seeing Kyran going blue in the face, and having to be the one to notify the paramedics.

"On Friday night it just hit me like a tonne of bricks, what this weekend is actually all about, I was so emotional and sad.”

Friends and family celebrated the third anniversary of baby Kyran's death with his parents Naomi and Grant, and brother Jakobi Day, on Saturday. Contributed

The family remains tight in the wake of a Health Care Complaints Commission disciplining nurses and doctors over Kyran's treatment; an out-of-court settlement to compensate the parents, and a coronial inquest, the finding of which is due next month.

On some days those things are all of little consolation to Mrs Day, who wakes up in a haze believing she can still hear Kyran giggling in another room with his 21-month-old brother Jakobi, only to re-live the truth.

"(Jakobi) knows everything about his little brother, they played games with each other ... he released a colourful butterfly balloon on the anniversary,” Mrs Day said.

"And that's one of those things, we have to honour Kyran, no matter how hard it is, because I don't want him to ever think we've forgotten about him.”

As part of her tribute, Mrs Day has campaigned for "Kyran's Rule” to be implemented at all NSW Hospitals, enabling parents to challenge medical decisions.

She's learnt her case is not isolated.

Early September in Perth, seven-month-old Malakai Matui Paraone was turned away from Midland and Princess Margaret Hospitals while suffering a fever, rash and difficulty moving.

His parents were told he had a virus and nothing could be done when he in fact had meningococcal and four days later he died.

"It's just shocking, I just don't understand how things like that keep happening, it doesn't make sense to me,” Mrs Day said.

"It just shows that this Reach program really needs to be Australia wide.”

Naomi Day has been campaigning for Kyran's Rule at NSW Hospitals and believes a national roll-out of the program would help. Contributed

Mr and Mrs Day recently visited Sydney NSW Health staffers to plan their hospital protocol roll-out for all hospital users, from birthing mothers to medical undergraduates.

"We saw the people that work for Health Minister Jillian Skinner and now we're working with the Clinical Excellence Commission to re-design the current Reach program to having it re-named to Kyran's Rule, to having Kyran's photo and they want me to go tell Kyran's story to medical staff around the state as well.

"I want to do it because they need to hear his story in proper, raw detail so it doesn't happen again.”