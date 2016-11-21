Ice-cream is the secret to younger looking skin

IF YOU needed an excuse to eat ice-cream then look no further, with a Cabarita woman promising her delicious dessert offers the benefits of a face-lift and younger looking skin as a side effect.

After learning about the positive effects of natural health, Tahlia Shalimar decided to investigate the benefits associated with eating fresh fruits like mulberries and paw paw from her Cabarita Beach home.

Ms Shalimar said she wanted to make something to help improve her skin and ice-cream was the obvious choice.

"The freezer process helps to opens the cell structure within the food releasing the nutrition to become more available,” Ms Shalimar said.

But it's not just about the ice-cream.

Ms Shalimar said incorporating a series of breathing techniques would activate the benefits found within the product.

"The ice-cream is delicious and when you add a simple breathing technique it activates the face,” she said.

"The breath empowers changes and rejuvenates the body.”

Ms Shalimar will share her recipe for the face-lift ice-cream, which is made from organic products, during a free demonstration and tasting from 2pm on Friday, November 25 at 2/8 Willow Ave, Cabarita Beach.