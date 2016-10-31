'If he can do it, so can I'

BOYS CLUB: The students and mentors of the Men of Business program at Tweed Fitness Club.

A GROUP of successful businessmen are putting on their mentoring caps to inspire teenage boys across the Tweed.

The Men of Business program has connected with Tweed River High School to empower a group of boys aged from 14 to 17 years.

The students involved in the eight-week program participate in weekly gym training and mentoring offered by Tweed businessmen.

Tweed Fitness Club managing director Andrew Riches says the program is a great outlet for the boys.

"A lot of the kids we've spoken to sometimes don't have the best home life or they might be all over the shop, ” Mr Riches said.

"The first part of the program the kids train at the gym with the mentors.

"The second part is a discussion group where the mentors can add value by talking about their journeys to success.”

Mr Riches said in past MOB programs he has seen the boys transform into men in just eight weeks.

"The first couple of weeks we've got kids who don't want to participate because they think they're too cool,” he said.

"By the end of the eight weeks they want to stay on and keep training.

"The kids are attending more classes in school and the parents are saying the kids are more polite at home. They're learning trust and respect.”

However, Mr Riches said to make the program a success, he needs businessmen to step up and help out the boys.

"We're looking for local Tweed businessmen who've made a go of it to show examples and be role models,” Mr Riches said.

"You don't have to have a big fancy success story.

"You can be just a sparky or someone who's the boy come good.”

Mr Riches said the community needed to rally behind these boys to make sure they don't get left behind.

"If we can help influence and mentor the kids to steer them towards better pathways and make better decisions, then the long term benefits are there.”

BE A MENTOR

For more information about MOB, contact:

MenOfBusiness.com.au

andrew@tweedfitnessclub.com.au