Independents make the cut for council

Tweed Shire Council candidate Pryce Allsop out and about on election day.

THREE independent groups are set to win a seat on the Tweed Shire Council as votes continue to be counted.

Murwillumbah businessman Pryce Allsop had received 8.6% of the total vote at the time of print.

While voting won't be finalised until Friday, Mr Allsop said he was humbled the community had supported him on election day.

"I'm feeling a bit vibrant but it'll be good once it's all official,” Mr Allsop said.

Mr Allsop said he was proud of the hard work his supporters put in throughout the campaign, especially during pre-polling.

"Having three pre-polling locations made it really hard for an independent,” he said.

"All of my people run businesses and those other groups have an extreme advantage because they have the numbers to go to the booths that we just don't.

"The fact that we did what we did without all of that really says a lot about the Tweed wanting a change.”

In a twist of fate, Mr Allsop's successful campaign comes after he missed out on the original September 10 election after his registration was bungled. But he got a second chance after the election was postponed following the death of No High Rise group candidate Ken "Stents” Nicholson in August.

Mr Allsop said while the circumstances could have been better, he was glad he received another go at the election.

"When we didn't get in the first time there was a few editorials and we got bit of limelight,” he said.

"I'm hoping we got on because they liked what we are about and not from the publicity.”

While Pottsville community candidate Chris Cherry has declined to claim victory until the official results are released, she had received 4.5% of the vote by Monday, making her the likely sixth councillor to win a seat.

Kirra Gaedt and Tweed Shire Council candidate Chris Cherry at Centaur Primary School on election day. Aisling Brennan

It's unclear who will win the final seventh seat but Ron Cooper (3.2%) and Barry Longland (3.1%) were vying for the win, with Gary Bagnall (2.7%) and Jayne Henry (2.4%) following close behind.