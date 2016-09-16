Industry raises glass to Ink Gin

Paul Messenger from Tumbulgum with some of his cane Rum.

HUSK Distillers Ink Gin is the name on everyone's lips after winning the best innovation in the spirits category at the Australian Drinks Awards.

Made in Tumbulgum, the world's first colour-changing gin beat some of the biggest global alcohol brands, including Jack Daniels and Bundaberg Rum, for it's unique qualities and relevance in the market.

Husk Distillers owner Paul Messenger said the gin was infused with ink from the butterfly pea flower, which acts as an organic acid-based indicator.

"It's a bit like the old litmus test where you add acidic conditions it turns pink and when you add alkaline basic conditions it goes blue,” Mr Messenger said.

"The gin itself has a pH level of seven and tonic water has a pH level of three, so when you mix the two together you lower the pH level of the drink and the colour naturally changes from blue to pink. It's just like a big tea bag.”

Mr Messenger said he wasn't able to attend the drinks industry night of nights because he was too busy harvesting for work on his new cane rum product.

"It was wonderful to receive the recognition, especially coming back after a hard day in the cane fields,” he said. Ink Gin has also gained international recognition after winning a silver medal in New York last year.