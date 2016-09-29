25°
Inspirational athlete returns to Tweed

Daniel McKenzie
| 29th Sep 2016 4:25 PM
Paralympians Kate Wilson and Carlee Beattie arrives at Sydney International Airport with the Australia Paralympic team in Sydney.
Paralympians Kate Wilson and Carlee Beattie arrives at Sydney International Airport with the Australia Paralympic team in Sydney. DEAN LEWINS

TWEED Paralympian Kate Wilson was welcomed back to the Tweed with applause last Thursday after returning from the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio.

The swimmer and Year 12 Mount St Patrick College student rushed back to the Tweed on a chartered flight, after members of Australia's Paralympics squad arrived in Sydney to a hero's welcome following a successful campaign in Rio where the side finished fifth on the final medal tally.

After strong individual performances in the 200m Individual Medley, 20pt Relay, 100m Freestyle and 50m Freestyle, Wilson's Games were highlighted by an appearance in the 100m Breaststroke S6 final.

Wilson made it to her school's afternoon assembly just in time to see her fellow students, who had tracked her progress throughout the Games.

While students knew Wilson was due to be back on the Tweed, Mount St Patrick principal Paul Clohesy said no one knew when, which added to the excitement.

"She basically got off the flight after being delayed and came to the assembly after her mum got her home and showered, which was gold,” Clohesy said.

"We knew she was coming back at some stage but we weren't sure when.

"No one had seen her and when she came out, everyone went crazy with clapping and cheering.”

Students and staff alike had been keenly supporting Wilson in Rio, with a buzz around the school over the last two weeks.

A model student, Clohesy said Wilson was a source of inspiration and was very popular among her fellow pupils.

"It was pretty special. Kids were talking about it, her mother Sue was sending me updates and her close friends were making sure everything was recorded,” Clohesy said.

"Kate's just a great example of working hard to achieve your goals and the idea that anything is possible.

"She's overcome adversity in her life and she's an inspiration.”

Clohesy said the school would invite Wilson back in the new year for a formal send-off. Wilson joins 2012 rowing Olympian Jane Moran, rugby league Origin second-rower Anthony Laffranchi and former NRL winger Luke Covell on the school's honour roll of star sporting alumni.

Topics:  kate wilson, paralympic games, rio 2016 paralympics, sport, tweed

