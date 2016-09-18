Inspired Mustangs lift NRRRL premiership

Murwillumbah Mustangs celebrate winning the Northern Rivers Rugby League Grand Final against the Cudgen Hornets at Cudgen.

A CROWD of 5000 has crammed into Cudgen Leagues on Sunday to see a spirited Murwillumbah down Cudgen 16-14 to win the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League (NRRRL) premiership.

Emotions were running high on a day where the Tweed came together to honour Murwillumbah second-rower Grant Cook, who died last Sunday after being injured in the NRRRL preliminary final against Casino.

To start the game, players ran out through a banner and guard of honour formed by friends, fans and families.

Fittingly, Murwillumbah's banner was draped with a number six jersey, which players ran through, before lining up for a minute's clap in a tribute to Cook, 28.

Cudgen came out strongly and a passionate Murwillumbah crowd, who lined the southern side of the field, were silenced in the first two minutes as Cudgen's number three Brad Hicks crossed the line for a try.

Hornets' captain Jake Sands missed the conversion, but on the back of the 4-nil scoreline, Cudgen continued to pile the pressure on.

Murwillumbah fans erupt as Daryl Brooks scores a try in the corner during the Northern Rivers Rugby League Grand Final against the Cudgen Hornets at Cudgen. SCOTT POWICK

In the first 10, their constant runs continuously pushed Mustangs back into their defensive half, leading to Mustangs' knock-ons.

Murwillumbah weathered the storm and were able to turn defence into attack and crossed for a try to Daryl Brooks at the 11.18 mark on the back of a penalty, despite the pass looking forward.

Murwillumbah's Wade Kelly expertly slotted the conversion from a tight angle take the score to 6-4.

Kelly's kicking proved the difference between the two sides, with Cudgen kicker Jake Sands kicking only one from his three attempts.

The number 7 was handful for Cudgen all game, kicking with precision and making clutch plays to frustrate Cudgen players, which earned him man-of-the-match honours.

Cudgen regained control after the restart with a penalty on the halfway line and pushed up-field, almost scoring, but the kick came unluckily off the goal post.

The Mustangs then lifted to force two turnovers in a minute, followed by a third five minutes later.

However, Cudgen broke the Mustangs momentum with a forward push, which resulted in a try to Sands.

Sands missed the conversion, to be zero from two kicks for the first-half.

Cudgen started the second-half strongly, holding Mustangs in their defensive half for the best part of ten minutes before Murwillumbah forced a knock-on.

Toby McIntosh from the Murwillumbah Mustangs celebrates winning the Northern Rivers Rugby League Grand Final against the Cudgen Hornets at Cudgen. SCOTT POWICK

Just a minute later, Cudgen received a penalty as tensions began to flair. Cudgen continued to pile on the pressure, but despite their onslaught, were unable to score as Mustangs held firm.

Mustangs took the ball up the field and won a penalty 20 metres out, with Kelly slotting it to take the score to 16-8 with just on a quarter of the match remaining.

Cudgen refused to go away and after regaining the momentum, pushed deep into Murwillumbah's defensive corner where Brad Hicks crossed to tighten the score to 16-12.

Sands went back on the tightest of angles 20 metres out and slotted the conversion to bring Cudgen to within two points.

It looked like Cudgen would come over the top of the Mustangs in a tight and tense last ten minutes as multiple players succumbed to injury.

An inspired Mustangs side, however, played out of their skins and with the support of the parochial crowd, were able to hold Cudgen out.

With 20 seconds remaining, Murwillumbah came up with the ball after a desperate Cudgen run and their fans stormed the pitch to celebrate.

The match was stopped as the rapturous Murwillumbah crowd gathered to celebrate with their side, knowing that the premiership that meant so much to the hurting club was theirs.

Mustangs captain Sam O'Dea paid tribute to Cook and thanked the rugby league community for pulling together.

"On behalf of the whole club and especially Colleen (Cook) and the rest of the Cook family, 'thanks, it means a lot',” an emotional O'Dea said.

"To Colleen and the rest of Grant's family, our deepest condolences for the loss of such a great man, a great teammate, a great family man and a great friend.

"He loved footy a lot but the one thing he loved more was his family. We learned that rugby league can take a lot from us, but we also learned that it can give a lot back, so thank you very much.”

Cudgen coach Pat Rosser thanked the community and congratulated Murwillumbah on their inspired win.

"It's been a difficult week for the rugby league community and from a Cudgen point of view, we'd like to pay our respects to Cookie and his family, the Mur'bah boys and the Mur'bah community,” Rosser said.

"We knew you'd come today with a lot of emotion and a lot to play for, so on behalf of the Cudgen footy club, we're sorry for your loss.

"Well done to our boys, but today, we just weren't good enough and Mur'bah were too good, but keep your heads up, you've had a very good season.”

Donations were being taken for Cook's family on grand final day, with Tweed Men of League branch welfare officer Neil Pringle believing the amount raised to be in excess of $100,000.

"The whole community banded together which is wonderful,” Pringle said.

Pringle said more activities were being planned to raise more funds for the Cook family.