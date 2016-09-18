23°
News

Inspired Mustangs lift NRRRL premiership

`Daniel McKenzie | 18th Sep 2016 7:43 PM
Murwillumbah Mustangs celebrate winning the Northern Rivers Rugby League Grand Final against the Cudgen Hornets at Cudgen.
Murwillumbah Mustangs celebrate winning the Northern Rivers Rugby League Grand Final against the Cudgen Hornets at Cudgen. SCOTT POWICK

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A CROWD of 5000 has crammed into Cudgen Leagues on Sunday to see a spirited Murwillumbah down Cudgen 16-14 to win the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League (NRRRL) premiership.

Emotions were running high on a day where the Tweed came together to honour Murwillumbah second-rower Grant Cook, who died last Sunday after being injured in the NRRRL preliminary final against Casino.

To start the game, players ran out through a banner and guard of honour formed by friends, fans and families.

Fittingly, Murwillumbah's banner was draped with a number six jersey, which players ran through, before lining up for a minute's clap in a tribute to Cook, 28.

Cudgen came out strongly and a passionate Murwillumbah crowd, who lined the southern side of the field, were silenced in the first two minutes as Cudgen's number three Brad Hicks crossed the line for a try.

Hornets' captain Jake Sands missed the conversion, but on the back of the 4-nil scoreline, Cudgen continued to pile the pressure on.

Murwillumbah fans erupt as Daryl Brooks scores a try in the corner during the Northern Rivers Rugby League Grand Final against the Cudgen Hornets at Cudgen.
Murwillumbah fans erupt as Daryl Brooks scores a try in the corner during the Northern Rivers Rugby League Grand Final against the Cudgen Hornets at Cudgen. SCOTT POWICK

In the first 10, their constant runs continuously pushed Mustangs back into their defensive half, leading to Mustangs' knock-ons.

Murwillumbah weathered the storm and were able to turn defence into attack and crossed for a try to Daryl Brooks at the 11.18 mark on the back of a penalty, despite the pass looking forward.

Murwillumbah's Wade Kelly expertly slotted the conversion from a tight angle take the score to 6-4.

Kelly's kicking proved the difference between the two sides, with Cudgen kicker Jake Sands kicking only one from his three attempts.

The number 7 was handful for Cudgen all game, kicking with precision and making clutch plays to frustrate Cudgen players, which earned him man-of-the-match honours.

Cudgen regained control after the restart with a penalty on the halfway line and pushed up-field, almost scoring, but the kick came unluckily off the goal post.

The Mustangs then lifted to force two turnovers in a minute, followed by a third five minutes later.

However, Cudgen broke the Mustangs momentum with a forward push, which resulted in a try to Sands.

Sands missed the conversion, to be zero from two kicks for the first-half.

Cudgen started the second-half strongly, holding Mustangs in their defensive half for the best part of ten minutes before Murwillumbah forced a knock-on.

Toby McIntosh from the Murwillumbah Mustangs celebrates winning the Northern Rivers Rugby League Grand Final against the Cudgen Hornets at Cudgen.
Toby McIntosh from the Murwillumbah Mustangs celebrates winning the Northern Rivers Rugby League Grand Final against the Cudgen Hornets at Cudgen. SCOTT POWICK

Just a minute later, Cudgen received a penalty as tensions began to flair. Cudgen continued to pile on the pressure, but despite their onslaught, were unable to score as Mustangs held firm.

Mustangs took the ball up the field and won a penalty 20 metres out, with Kelly slotting it to take the score to 16-8 with just on a quarter of the match remaining.

Cudgen refused to go away and after regaining the momentum, pushed deep into Murwillumbah's defensive corner where Brad Hicks crossed to tighten the score to 16-12.

Sands went back on the tightest of angles 20 metres out and slotted the conversion to bring Cudgen to within two points.

It looked like Cudgen would come over the top of the Mustangs in a tight and tense last ten minutes as multiple players succumbed to injury.

An inspired Mustangs side, however, played out of their skins and with the support of the parochial crowd, were able to hold Cudgen out.

With 20 seconds remaining, Murwillumbah came up with the ball after a desperate Cudgen run and their fans stormed the pitch to celebrate.

The match was stopped as the rapturous Murwillumbah crowd gathered to celebrate with their side, knowing that the premiership that meant so much to the hurting club was theirs.

Mustangs captain Sam O'Dea paid tribute to Cook and thanked the rugby league community for pulling together.

"On behalf of the whole club and especially Colleen (Cook) and the rest of the Cook family, 'thanks, it means a lot',” an emotional O'Dea said.

"To Colleen and the rest of Grant's family, our deepest condolences for the loss of such a great man, a great teammate, a great family man and a great friend.

"He loved footy a lot but the one thing he loved more was his family. We learned that rugby league can take a lot from us, but we also learned that it can give a lot back, so thank you very much.”

Cudgen coach Pat Rosser thanked the community and congratulated Murwillumbah on their inspired win.

"It's been a difficult week for the rugby league community and from a Cudgen point of view, we'd like to pay our respects to Cookie and his family, the Mur'bah boys and the Mur'bah community,” Rosser said.

"We knew you'd come today with a lot of emotion and a lot to play for, so on behalf of the Cudgen footy club, we're sorry for your loss.

"Well done to our boys, but today, we just weren't good enough and Mur'bah were too good, but keep your heads up, you've had a very good season.”

Donations were being taken for Cook's family on grand final day, with Tweed Men of League branch welfare officer Neil Pringle believing the amount raised to be in excess of $100,000.

"The whole community banded together which is wonderful,” Pringle said.

Pringle said more activities were being planned to raise more funds for the Cook family.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  cudgen hornets, cudgen leagues club, grant cook, murwillumbah mustangs, northern rivers regional rugby league, nrl, nrrrl, sport

Inspired Mustangs lift NRRRL premiership

Inspired Mustangs lift NRRRL premiership

Murwillumbah honour fallen brother with a premiership in front of a 5000 strong crowd.

Rod Stewart's unique double-take on stage

LOOK-ALIKE: Rob Caudill as Rod Stewart returns for the Forever Young Encore Tour that hits Twin Towns on Saturday, October 15.

Musician embraces his natural calling.

Finals clash for 'Cookie'

Flowers are left on the fence outside the Murwillumbah Mustangs' home ground following the tragic death of half-back Grant Cook on Sunday.

Players to 'give it their all' in match.

Fears more NSW hospitals could be privatised

The Baird Government has invited the private sector to make submissions to run five regional NSW public hospitals.

Workers lash out at plan to privatise five regional hospitals

Local Partners

Tweed, let's kick the kilos!

Kick the Kilos initiative to launch tomorrow.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

John Williamson winding up for another Gympie Muster

John Williamson is bringing some new songs and artists to this year's Muster.

John Williamson is back and ready to put on his best show ever

Latest deals and offers

Ben and Andy find reno perfection on The Block

Ben and Andy find reno perfection on The Block

GEELONG school teachers top the class with guest bathroom masterstroke.

  • TV

  • 18th Sep 2016 8:45 PM

Kiefer Sutherland says he was held up at gunpoint

Actor Kiefer Sutherland

Actor says he wasn't as tough as his characters

Guy Ritchie in talks to direct next Bond film

Director Guy Ritchie

Guy Ritchie could be the next Bond director

Bring Me the Horizon bring the goods

Bring Me The Horizon tear up at Riverstage in Brisbane on their 'That's The Spirit'.

Bring Me the Horizon play to sold out crowd at Brisbane

Lawyers called in over racial slur on Real Housewives

The stars of the Real Housewives of Auckland in Port Douglas.

Reality TV star used a racial slur against co-star

Wayne Bennett confirms he has left his wife

Wayne Bennett has ended his 42-year marriage to his wife Trish

What's on the small screen this week

Georgia Love in a scene from the TV series The Bachelorette.

BACHELOR fans can dive straight into new season of The Bachelorette.

Catch It While You Can!

1/57 Darnel Street, Elanora 4221

3 1 1 Interest above...

What an absolutely beautifully presented addition to the property market! Convenient and low maintenance living at its absolute best - this impeccable brick and...

BUY, BUY BABY!

3 Cosmos Court, Elanora 4221

House 3 2 2 Interest Above...

If you can find a better value for money ocean access property in this area, then my advice is to buy it TODAY! If you can't find one, then give us a call to get...

A SURPRISE INSIDE

110 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Interest above...

This spacious, well located split level property backing onto Currumbin Creek with ocean access is a real surprise packet! You'll find this unique home...

Elevate Your Lifestyle!

21 Correa Court, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 2 Interest Above...

Situated at the Pinnacle of a private, sought after cul-de-sac you will find this generously proportioned family home. The house has been cleverly built on the...

This Ticks Every Box!

3/5 Cowderoy Street, Labrador 4215

2 1 2 Offers Over...

What do you look for when buying a duplex? Great location, low body corporate, solid construction, in good condition? Well, this 2 bedroom beauty ticks those...

TRY and FIND ANOTHER ONE LIKE THIS !

4/10 Tuesley Easement, Southport 4215

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

North facing over a natural waterway this elevated two bedroom unit has magnificent water views and a feeling of privacy that you don't get from most units. The...

A Wonderful Opportunity

74 Central Street, Labrador 4215

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

Why you get a feeling of calm and serenity as you walk through door of this great property is hard to pinpoint. Is it the solid timber flooring? The natural...

Sensational Palm Beach Unit!

16/1374 Gold Coast Hwy, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 1 1 $359,000

The recent rejuvenation of this unit has maximised space in all areas of the residence to provide a comfortable and cosy lifestyle. The precise workmanship and the...

Stop Looking!

1 Kelvin Court, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 4 2 1 Interest above...

If you are on the hunt for a home that's terrific value for money; convenient to all of our wonderful southern Gold Coast amenities; is in the highly sought-after...

The Ultimate Fully Renovated Garden Apartment In Rainbow Bay

4/3 Eden Avenue, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 1 1 Price Guide...

A beach side lifestyle is on offer from this light filled and spacious two bedroom one bathroom apartment in the heart of Rainbow Bay. Rare ground floor unit with...

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park

ISLAND FOR SALE: Second island off Hervey Bay on market

Kangaroo Island near Fraser Island is up for sale.

Suna Island in the Great Sandy Strait is also for sale