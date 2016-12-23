Investigation following another suspicious fire at club

There has been a second fire at country club in a matter of weeks.

INVESTIGATIONS are underway following a second suspicious fire at an abandoned building in a matter of weeks.

Tweed Heads station officer Mark Johnson said two trucks and a hazardous materials vehicle were called to Terranora Country Club at about 2.30pm on Tuesday, December 20.

Alpha firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus gear, undertook searches of the building as it is a known squatter haven.

No one was found and it was two hours before crews had the fire under control.

Investigations are continuing as it was the second fire at the club in a matter of weeks.

Mr Johnson said crews had only just extinguished the fire when they were called to a holiday park on Kennedy Rd after a cardboard box caught alight on a stove top.

The occupant had unknowingly turned the stove on.

Damage was not substantial but the incident followed a warning from firies earlier this week for people to be careful in kitchens this holiday period.