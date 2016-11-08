It is like chopping my arm off: Farmer has 4WD stolen

Have you seen this Land Rover which was stolen on Saturday from a Duranbah property?

A TWEED farmer has issued a plea to help find his limited-edition Land Rover which was stolen from his Duranbah property.

John Cutts is offering a "substantial” reward for the return of the vehicle which is one of only 100 of its kind released in Australia.

Mr Cutts said the 4WD, which has been converted into a mobile outlet for his produce business Johny's Garden, was snatched from the back yard of his Duranbah Rd property.

Neighbours said they heard the thieves drive off in the Land Rover at about 7.30pm on Saturday.

"It's a big part of our markets and stealing it is like chopping my arm off,” Mr Cutts said.

"It's not insured and to replace it would take around $20,000 dollars.

"It's part of our identity, part of the kids' future.”

A distressed Mr Cutts reported the theft to police and took to social media in a bid to track the vehicle down.

Mr Cutts said the groundswell of support received from the community had been humbling and had provided early hope.

A man contacted Mr Cutts on Saturday via his Johny's Garden Facebook page to inform him that he had unwittingly assisted the thieves.

The man said that at about 9.30pm on Saturday he had assisted two men and a woman who had broken down on a back road near Kielvale, east of Murwillumbah.

Mr Cutts said it is likely the stolen vehicle is still in the area.

"It's 36 years old and it's had a diesel blockage, so with it running badly it's got to be on this side of the range,” he said.

Mr Cutts said the vehicle, which contained surfboards, wetsuits and tools when it was stolen, had captured the community's attention.

"I'm shocked at how many people are involved in looking for this truck,” he said.

"The community is out there doing their best to find this thing. They've really gotten behind us which is great.”

Mr Cutts said he would provide a reward for the return of the vehicle.

"If someone wants to send a message on the quiet, do so, I just want it back,” he said.

Those wanting to help or with information can visit Johny's Garden on Facebook or on Instagram

To report information to police, call Tweed or Murwillumbah Police Stations and quote reference E121160201.