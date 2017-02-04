Jackaroos squad culled to 16

BOWLS Australia's national selection panel, led by national coach Steve Glasson and including 2006 Commonwealth Games singles gold medallist Kelvin Kerkow, has culled the 22 strong Jackaroos squad to just 16.

The move comes with the Commonwealth Games just over a year away.

Gold Coast juggernaut club Helensvale now has just two representatives in the squad, Lynsey Clarke and Brett Wilkie, 42, who is the oldest player in the men's eight man squad.

Helensvale stalwart Nathan Rice, 37, was one of the four men omitted from the squad along with Ben Twist, Aron Teys, Max Kleinig and Helensvale's Mark Casey, now retired from international bowls to focus on his role as Bowls Australia events manager and GOLDOC competition manager. Inaugural Silver Nugget winner, Corey Wedlock, 20, is the only new inclusion in the men's squad and, along with Aaron Wilson, are the only two on the eight member squad in the 20-year-old bracket.

"The Australian selectors opted to make some tough and decisive calls,” Glasson said. "Selectors wanted to make it clear they wish to have the elite involved, those considered to have an X-factor and only those willing to commit to being a Jackaroo in every way imaginable.

"Additionally, plenty of emphasis was placed on those who are winning events.

"There will be scope to include up to a further four players from outside the Australian Jackaroos, with an invitation to participate at the upcoming multi-nations event at Broadbeach in June.

"So there is still hope for those not chosen today.”

Looking ahead, no doubt selectors will be watching the rising fortunes of Jono Davis, 18, who has the runs on the board with the Australian Open under 18 title last June plus NSW state titles and his recent win in the Ballina Summerland Singles.

The 10-member ladies squad has been reduced to eight with the omission of Broadbeach's Chloe Stewart, 21 and Dawn Hayman, 19.

Dual World Bowls Singles gold medallist Karen Murphy, 42, heads the ladies squad along with Lynsey Clarke, 33.

Undefeated, Broadbeach has taken over the top spot on the Premier League ladder with seven points from four rounds (three wins and a draw) from the South Tweed Sharks (six points), who are now in second. Round Three leaders Pine Rivers and Tweed Heads both suffered losses away from home at Helensvale and Hamilton and have dropped to third and fourth on the table with the Hawks in fifth place in the top five.

The big match up in Round Five today is between Pine Rivers and Broadbeach at the Pirates undercover green. The wise pundits have the Pirates to win with the home ground advantage.

Both local clubs, South Sharks face tough danger games. Sharks travel to Ennoggera and Tweed Heads travels to Greenslopes, who beat the Sharks in Round One at home. Look for more upsets today. Visit: lawnbowlsnews.com