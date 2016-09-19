Jesse Southam-Marsh autopsy finalised by police

THE family of Jesse Southam-Marsh, whose body was found by the SES at the base of a cliff at Tomewin on September 3, have begun the heartbreaking task of organising a funeral.

It's expected a service will take place near the beach, where the popular 23-year-old budding artist was known to love the surf.

The arrangements come after an autopsy was finalised by the NSW Police, with a toxicology report due within five weeks.

Tweed-Byron LAC police confirmed there was no current investigation into the death following a three-week missing person's search. However the NSW Coroner may later decide to host an inquiry.

Father Dallas Southam- Marsh said it had been a trying time for the family but they hoped for answers once the police filed their report to the coroner.

"I don't think you could ever come to terms with (the death),” he said.

"Certainly there's something not right, there's cause for suspicion. They don't suspect that he was pushed, but no one really knows.”

Funeral details will be released shortly.