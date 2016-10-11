25°
Jobs explosion for Tweed area

David Carroll | 11th Oct 2016 8:00 AM
Dozens of job opportunities have been created following the redevelopment of the Tweed City shopping centre.
Dozens of job opportunities have been created following the redevelopment of the Tweed City shopping centre.

THE redeveloped Tweed City shopping centre has provided a major employment boost for the region with new retailers targeting local job seekers to fill dozens of newly created positions.

The shopping centre has undergone a $30 million revamp which includes the introduction of a new dining and entertainment precinct and the arrival of a Harris Scarfe department store.

The new-look Tweed City will be launched this weekend with a three-day celebration planned but the economic benefits for the region are set to last much longer.

Dozens of employment opportunities have been created at the revamped complex and one of the biggest providers is the new 1500sqm Harris Scarfe store.

Harris Scarfe Tweed store manager Jacob Purcell said the store had created 35 new jobs for the region.

"The roles are a mix of permanent and casual, we've seen great interest so far,” Mr Purcell said.

"And there are still opportunities available if you apply in store.”

Dozens of new jobs have also been created in The Cove, the shopping centre's new dining and entertainment precinct. The area comprises 10 new restaurants and cafes.

Among the new arrivals is Mexican-inspired Mad Mex and head of marketing Gayle Steel said management had already signed on a host of new workers.

"We've hired 25 people, all local, giving some young kids a first shot in the workforce,” she said.

"We had an amazing response to one job ad with over 200 applications and still counting. One of the largest responses we've ever seen.”

Tweed City centre manager Kathryn Mills said the new employment opportunities were a positive for the community.

"The new restaurants and cafes and Harris Scarfe are all looking at employing staff from within the area,” she said.

"There has been a large increase in the number of jobs, both casual and permanent.”

The Cove at Tweed City offers a variety of restaurants to choose from.
The Cove at Tweed City offers a variety of restaurants to choose from.

The new-look Tweed City will be officially unveiled this weekend although Harris Scarfe will commence trading Thursday.

The Cove is already open for business but to celebrate the latest redevelopment Tweed City will host three days of family fun and entertainment from Friday through to Sunday.

There will be daily entertainment, fireworks spectaculars on Friday and Saturday from 8pm and Justice Crew will perform at 7.30pm Saturday.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  employment, harris scarfe, jobs, mad mex, tweed, tweed city shopping centre

