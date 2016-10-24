23°
News

Jog for Jugs this October

Aisling Brennan | 24th Oct 2016 4:42 PM
Sarah from Jog for Jugs at Coolangatta Beach.
Sarah from Jog for Jugs at Coolangatta Beach. Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

GET the joggers ready for the second annual beach Jogs for Jugs fundraiser at Greenmount Beach.

Event organiser Sarah Petersen said the event aimed to raise money and awareness for breast cancer research.

"It's a registered Australian charity encouraging healthy lifestyles and positive choices,” Ms Petersen said.

"So many people have been affected by breast cancer.”

"It affects us all, that's why we as a community should get together to support such a prevalent and worthy cause.”

Ms Petersen said she hoped the event would raise $2,000 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation and Breast Cancer Network Australia.

"Any money raised on the day is worthwhile,” she said.

Participants will jog along Greenmount Beach and Rainbow Beach before ending at Point Danger.

"It's non-competitive so people can take it at their own pace,” Ms Petersen said.

The jog starts at 7.30am on Sunday, October 30 from Greenmount Beach.

Registration costs $10.

Register on the day or visit jogforjugs.org.au

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  breast cancer network australia greenmount beach jog for jugs national breast cancer foundation point danger rainbow beach

Jog for Jugs this October

Jog for Jugs this October

Show your support for the National Breast Cancer Foundation and Breast Cancer Network Australia.

Hare Krishna School proves LNAP success

TOP GRADES: A student from the Hare Krishna School takes her time doing her English school work.

Students at the Hare Krishna School are above national average.

Tweed cricket: Cudgen continue unbeated run

Clubs battled it out in Round Three of the Tweed District Cricket Association over the weekend.

Tweed District Cricket Association Third Grade wrap.

Like a new car for just $50?

BEEP BEEP: The Kingscliff Mini School students are selling raffle tickets to raise funds for the school.

Help support the Kingscliff Mini School.

Local Partners

Family's new arrival in face of tragedy

MEL Small had already gone into labour when she learned of the tragic fate of her sister Jodie Spears.

Lunch dishes up support for needy

LUNCH IS SERVED: Gerard Robinson (Tweed Heads Bowls Club), Dennis Pommer (Lunch with Friends), volunteers Stacey Foster and Liz Hey serve up a meal with all the trimmings in Goodwin Park, Coolangatta, on Tuesday.

Initiative to feed homeless and marginalised marks 24,000th meal.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Expert's talk on Olley's life is not to be missed

THE ARTIST: Artist Margaret Olley at the Tweed Regional Art Gallery in 2006.

RARE insight into the life of one of most cherished hoarders

Taylor Swift files lawsuit over alleged groping

Taylor Swift files lawsuit over alleged groping

Taylor Swift admitted in her deposition that allegedly being groped during a meet-and-greet left her feeling "distressed and violated".

Kanye West threatens to boycott Grammys

West says he won't go to the Grammys if Frank Ocean's not nominated

Why this actress wasn't embarrassed by nude photo leak

Leslie Jones source Bang

'If you wanna see Leslie Jones naked, just ask,' she said

Dad's Army comic genius Jim Perry dies

Jimmy Perry, the creator of Dad's Army.

Dad's Army series captured all that British people savour

Check out some fashions from the Coast festival

FASHION: Ocean Zen range.

Images from the Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival show what's hot

Australian Survivor's magician Matt out of tricks

Australian Survivor contestant Matt Tarrant.

SHOW'S power couple looks unstoppable in race to the finish.

Top floor teams take out The Block's terrace week

Kim and Chris pictured on their winning outdoor terrace in a scene from The Block.

RIVALS Kim and Chris and Julia and Sasha tie in final week of work.

Cracking Entry Level Property - Priced To Sell - 10 Minutes From Coolangatta

77 Piggabeen Road, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Very well presented and in great condition this private property is set on a flat 607m2 block. It's located within a short drive of schools, near shops and 10...

FAMILY BEACHFRONT HOME OR HOLIDAY INVESTMENT

3 She-Oak Lane, Casuarina 2487

House 5 3 4 $1,595,000

NORTH TO BEACH ACCESS & PARK Make it your family home or do not miss this HOLIDAY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY. Tired of the city life? Then escape to your Casuarina...

Exceptional Rendered Family Home with Views to the Surfers Paradise Skyline

56 Mount Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $699,000

This rendered family home rests on a large elevated block capturing fantastic Hinterland views, right through to the Surfers Paradise skyline. A modern...

Perfect Anchorage Islands Waterfront Apartment

161 'Cassia Gate' Mariners Drive East, Tweed Heads 2485 ...

Apartment 3 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST This ground floor three bedroom home is considered to be in one of the best positions within The...

The Ultimate Beach House

2 King Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning low maintenance...

Your Rural Escape is Waiting

7a Cascade Road, Terranora 2486

House 4 1 3 $575,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST This timber home rests on five peaceful acres in a sought after location just minutes from shops...

Recently Renovated and Close to the Beach!

16/28 Miles Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $345,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM QLD This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is seeking a relaxed lifestyle or an excellent investment...

The Essence of Luxury and Style with Ocean Views

22 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 3 3 2 $740,000 ...

This exceptionally designed floor plan reveals warm timber flooring and high ceilings which creates a striking architectural impression. With its welcoming...

Secure this Brick and Tile Family Home - The Owners Have Purchased Elsewhere

3 Peel Circuit, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 1 $485,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1:30 - 2:00PM NSW DST Single level, very low maintenance and close to all necessities this four-bedroom home ticks all the...

Elevated, Modern and Spacious - A short Distance to Coolangatta

149 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 4 2 2 $565,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 12:30 - 1:00PM NSW DST This stunning near new home spans multiple levels and enjoys peaceful surroundings a short drive from...

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track