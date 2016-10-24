Jog for Jugs this October

Sarah from Jog for Jugs at Coolangatta Beach.

GET the joggers ready for the second annual beach Jogs for Jugs fundraiser at Greenmount Beach.

Event organiser Sarah Petersen said the event aimed to raise money and awareness for breast cancer research.

"It's a registered Australian charity encouraging healthy lifestyles and positive choices,” Ms Petersen said.

"So many people have been affected by breast cancer.”

"It affects us all, that's why we as a community should get together to support such a prevalent and worthy cause.”

Ms Petersen said she hoped the event would raise $2,000 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation and Breast Cancer Network Australia.

"Any money raised on the day is worthwhile,” she said.

Participants will jog along Greenmount Beach and Rainbow Beach before ending at Point Danger.

"It's non-competitive so people can take it at their own pace,” Ms Petersen said.

The jog starts at 7.30am on Sunday, October 30 from Greenmount Beach.

Registration costs $10.

Register on the day or visit jogforjugs.org.au