Join Run Towards the Light Fun Run to raise DV awareness

Bianca Mercuri and Ashley Reynolds are getting ready for the Murwillumbah Run Towards the Light Fun Run.

YOUTH mentoring group Youth Frontiers is hosting a Run Towards the Light Fun Run at the Murwillumbah Showground to raise awareness for domestic violence.

Organiser Bianca Mercuri said she hoped the event would educate people about ways to deal with domestic violence.

"It's a big problem in our area and I think a lot of people are either too embarrassed or ashamed to talk about what happens at home,” Ms Mercuri said.

She said the money raised on the day would be donated to women in need.

"We're talking with the Murwillumbah Community Centre to see how the donations will get to the right people since the woman's refuge has shut down,” she said.

There will be live entertainment and activities for the kids at fundraising the event.

The fun run will be held on Sunday, October 16.

Registration for the 5km run will start at 10.30am.