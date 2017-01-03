Journey of discovery at Starlight Festival

MUSIC: Seriya Cutbush is a Byron Bay Yogini whose goal is to help others on their healing journey.

IF YOU'RE in need of some time out and general relaxation ahead of the onslaught of the new year, then get down to Bangalow for the annual Starlight Festival.

Now in its 21st year, the festival has expanded this year, offering everything from an all-day yoga program and interactive workshops to sound baths, chanting and shamanic journeys.

Good vegan food and live music are also on offer as part of the festival's aim to foster "conscious living, awakening and sharing of knowledge”.

MEDITATE: Dada Gunamuktananda has taught meditation around the world. Contributed

Former Pottsville resident Rosie Richards, who took over the running of the festival from her father in recent years, said the event aimed to create an awakening for those who attended, with international guests and presenters from both the Tweed and Byron shires.

"When you think of conscious living it can range from the type of food you can eat to yoga, to singing, to dance, to knowledge,” Ms Richards said.

"There is quite a spectrum you can touch on when you think of conscious living or mindfulness,” she said.

"Over the last three years we have turned it into more of a festival atmosphere where people can hang out all day and do workshops, enjoy live music, great food and a whole day yoga program.”

Yoga is practised every hour at the Starlight Festival. Contributed

The festival opens at 9am each day with crystal bowls on at 10am. Other highlights include the midday psychics, massage and healing therapies, and a children's workshop each day at 2.30pm. Food from top vegan chefs will be on offer.

Where: Bangalow A & I Hall

When: January 5-8

Cost: $20 admission, 4-day pass $50. Locals 2 for 1 on January 5.

Info: www.starlightfestival.com.au