Junior coup for Kingy Triathlon

BIG LINE-UP: One of the junior competitors at the last Kingscliff Triathlon in March.

ONE of the biggest junior fields ever assembled for the Kingscliff Triathlon is expected to line-up this Sunday.

Organisers are preparing to welcome the giant field for the junior portion of the event which caters for under-7s to 12s.

"We've got about 150 kid entries so far and the way they're coming in, it may be one of the biggest kids' fields ever,” organiser Mike Crawley from QSM Sports said.

"The kids component is growing, which is fantastic as it creates growth and drive for the triathlon.”

Crawley said organisers had championed for juniors' events to be a central feature of the triathlon, which is run biannually, with the last in March attracting upwards of 1200 competitors to make it a premium event on the region's sporting calendar.

Over 1100 competitors had already registered for this month's event by late last week in a host of individual and team categories, plus junior events which will be run on the same day as senior competition.

"Many bigger triathlons have kids races on separate days, but we've always pushed and argued that kids should be part of the main day, which can upset people as they have to wait,” Crawley said.

"It's a feature for hundreds of kids. If we get 200 kids that's around 400 parents coming to Kingscliff to watch the race, plus siblings.”

Competitors took advantage of suitable race conditions and weather in the last event to set blistering times across 13 team and individual categories.

In the blue-riband Olympic category, Wollongong's Ben Cook finished more than a minute ahead of his nearest competition, in a time of 01:47:33, while in the women's, Gold Coaster and Australian national triathlete Courtney Gilfillan finished in a time of 02:01:35 almost five minutes ahead of second-placed Rosie McGeoch, who finished with a time of 02:06:05.

With early forecasts suggesting rain, times may not be as fast, but Crawley said the November running had so far proven to be the bigger event, with people coming from all over the country to participate and watch.

"The event is a highly sought after weekend away, and trying to get a bed in Kingscliff is near impossible,” he said.

"People are flying in, driving in and making it a weekend away. It's a great time of year for it around Christmas.”

Crawley said organisers had implemented new strategies to take the strain off Kingscliff locals on the day of the race.

New parking policies for competitors will be in place across the day.

"The community doesn't like participants parking illegally and they've been asked not to do it,” Crawley said.

"So this year we've employed more traffic control to filter athletes into carparks.”

Road closures will be in place from 4am, with the first race starting at 6.30am.

For more details, visit www.kingsclifftri.com.au

KINGSCLIFF TRIATHLON

When: November 27

Road closures: From 4am, course through Kingscliff and Chinderah

Register: Online at www.kingsclifftri.com.au