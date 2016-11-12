25°
News

Juniors ready for swimming's State of Origin

Daniel McKenzie
| 12th Nov 2016 7:15 AM
Twin Towns Swim Club members Brendan Piccini, 14, and Shar Merchant, 9, getting some practice in ahead of today's Twin Towns Mini-Maxi swimming championships.
Twin Towns Swim Club members Brendan Piccini, 14, and Shar Merchant, 9, getting some practice in ahead of today's Twin Towns Mini-Maxi swimming championships. Daniel McKenzie

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

OUR next generation of star swimmers will be hitting the blocks at Banora Point today for the Twin Towns Mini-Maxi meet.

Swimmers from across Queensland and as far south as Coffs Harbour will be gunning for results in the Twin Towns Swimming Club's blue riband event of the season at the Oasis Pools complex.

Held annually for the past 18 years, the event is a platform for state titles, with swimmers able to secure Queensland and NSW state qualification.

Twin Towns swim team secretary Faye Rowles said the competition was the biggest domestic swimming meet on the coastal calendar, with 320 swimmers registered for today's events.

"We've got 1655 event entries from the 320 swimmers, from under- eights through to 17s,” she said.

"Swimmers are coming from 24 clubs and we've got a bit of a State of Origin theme with the big Queensland clubs.”

Twin Towns swimmers and Banora Point locals Brendan Piccini, 14, and Shar Merchant, 9 are two swimmers confident of doing well.

Merchant has been a regular in the water since she was nine months old, but has crafted her competitive edge since developing between the ropes.

An all-rounder, Merchant will compete in 50m, 100m and 200m events.

"I'm confident I can do well,” said the young swimmer, who took up competitive swimming at six years old.

Piccini lists backstroke as his main stroke and will compete in 50m and 100m events.

He will be trying out new events for the first time.

Twin Towns Swim Club members Brendan Piccini, 14, and Shar Merchant, 9, are confident of putting ingood performances today
Twin Towns Swim Club members Brendan Piccini, 14, and Shar Merchant, 9, are confident of putting ingood performances today Daniel McKenzie

With the large number of entries, organisers have brought the competition start time forward to 8.45am.

Traditionally beginning at 9.30am, Rowles said the excellent response meant the day's program needed to be reduced.

"With the tight timeline, we've had to cut the relays - which shows this year will be a big year,” she said.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  oasis pools sport state of origin swimming tweed sport

Juniors ready for swimming's State of Origin

Juniors ready for swimming's State of Origin

Banora Point holds coasts biggest domestic swimming titles

Clock ticks as Foley urges Baird to repeal greyhound ban

President of Grafton Greyhound Club John Corrigan with his dog Hummin Gun at the racetrack after Premier Mike Baird announced a reversal on his ban of greyhound racing.

'This government is trying to con us'

Teacher accused of child sex took boys for 'coffee and chat'

Former St Johns College Woodlawn teacher James Doran is accused of committing a raft of child sex offences against students.

Court hears accused teacher "tried it on" during car trip

Big decisions looming for new council

NEW TEAM: The newly elected Tweed Shire Council at meetings this week. Cr Katie Milne is absent.

Big decisions looming for new council

Local Partners

4 THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND...

Four things to do on the Tweed this weekend

Diary: Bilambil Fair and other happenings

CRAZY FUN: Bilambil Primary School captain Ella Parkes, vice captain Kate Butler and deputy principal Jarrod Menin, getting ready for Saturday's Community Fair Day. It is only the second fair the school has hosted with the last one in 2014 attracting more than 4000 people.There will be food and market stalls, an animal farm, rides, showbags, face painting, and much more. Open from 10am-3pm, entry free.

Diary: What's on around Tweed

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Acid-tongue writing works for Betoota Advocate

Acid-tongue writing works for Betoota Advocate

Satire hits the spot from Barnaby Joyce all the way to Caboolture

Jeffrey Archer's life of twists and turns

This Was a Man, Pan MacMillan Australia 2016.

He's a best selling novelists, a perjurer and an ex-politician

Battlefield 1: Powerful stories of WW1 told well

Poignant episodes are more like a mini series or movie

Katy Perry pulls out of event citing 'family emergency'

Katy Perry

"I am very sorry to disappoint my fans"

Marilyn Monroe's estate sues lingerie company

Marilyn Monroe

For misusing the starlet's face

Leonard Cohen dead: The loss of a "visionary"

The author and singer of the legendary track "Hallelujah" has died

Billy Bob Thornton didn't feel good enough for Angelina Jolie

Billy Bob Thornton

Billy Bob Thornton "never felt good enough" for Angelina Jolie

Beachside Hideaway

642 Pacific Parade, Tugun 4224

House 2 2 2 Contact Agent

- true hideaway private & secluded - prime beachside location, 607sqm block - 2 bedrooms and main living upstairs - filtered ocean views & revitalising...

Value Packed Coolangatta Living!!

3 Kent Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 $699,000

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 12th NOVEMBER FROM 3:30 to 4:00pm QLD TIME This is an opportunity to own a piece of Coolangatta where houses are a rare commodity. ...

Immaculate Unit in an Ultra Convenient Location

3/25 Lloyd Street, Tweed Heads South 2486

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

Enjoying a great position within walking distance of the Tweed River, shops, parks, Schools and local clubs this low maintenance unit has so much to offer.

Nestled away on an elevated block amongst luscious greenery with ocean views throughout, this stunning family home is a must see

10 Cocararra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

With large wooden double doors opening into the foyer downstairs, revealing warm bamboo timber flooring, the home radiates style. Equipped with a study and a large...

Charming Family Entertainer

1 Boorala Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 Price Guide...

Situated in a quiet street in the heart of Tugun this solid two storey four bedroom home offers a large open plan living and dining area with pine timber flooring...

Currumbin Cracker!

19 Bronhill Street, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Private, yet just minutes to shops, schools, parks, surf clubs and of course our wonderful world class beaches. All the credentials for the perfect Gold Coast...

Single Level Duplex With Large Fenced Yard

1/35 St Kilda Crescent, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

This duplex has a solid brick construction on a flat block in a very convenient location. Enjoy the open plan living, two bedrooms, bathroom and separate...

Spacious Three Bedroom Duplex In A Great Location

2/3 Medoc Place, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 3 2 2 $445,000

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac close to all the amenities this well-presented duplex offers a low maintenance and convenient lifestyle. - Three generous sized...

Ground floor beach front living in Bilinga

7/146 Pacific Parade, Bilinga 4225

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Enjoy this superb location in this ground floor apartment offering effortless in/outdoor living in a highly sought after building. It is positioned across the road...

Stylish Home with Picturesque Views Across the Tweed River

2/100 Dry Dock Road, Tweed Heads South 2486

Town House 3 2 2 $485,000

This large two storey home is located in a well maintained complex opposite the stunning Tweed River. Enjoy picturesque views across the pristine river from...

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Breathtaking bliss in Bilambil

56 Mt Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights

56 Mt Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights

Exquisite riverside dual living

9A and 9B, Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads.

See inside 9A/9B Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!