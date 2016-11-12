Juniors ready for swimming's State of Origin

Twin Towns Swim Club members Brendan Piccini, 14, and Shar Merchant, 9, getting some practice in ahead of today's Twin Towns Mini-Maxi swimming championships.

OUR next generation of star swimmers will be hitting the blocks at Banora Point today for the Twin Towns Mini-Maxi meet.

Swimmers from across Queensland and as far south as Coffs Harbour will be gunning for results in the Twin Towns Swimming Club's blue riband event of the season at the Oasis Pools complex.

Held annually for the past 18 years, the event is a platform for state titles, with swimmers able to secure Queensland and NSW state qualification.

Twin Towns swim team secretary Faye Rowles said the competition was the biggest domestic swimming meet on the coastal calendar, with 320 swimmers registered for today's events.

"We've got 1655 event entries from the 320 swimmers, from under- eights through to 17s,” she said.

"Swimmers are coming from 24 clubs and we've got a bit of a State of Origin theme with the big Queensland clubs.”

Twin Towns swimmers and Banora Point locals Brendan Piccini, 14, and Shar Merchant, 9 are two swimmers confident of doing well.

Merchant has been a regular in the water since she was nine months old, but has crafted her competitive edge since developing between the ropes.

An all-rounder, Merchant will compete in 50m, 100m and 200m events.

"I'm confident I can do well,” said the young swimmer, who took up competitive swimming at six years old.

Piccini lists backstroke as his main stroke and will compete in 50m and 100m events.

He will be trying out new events for the first time.

With the large number of entries, organisers have brought the competition start time forward to 8.45am.

Traditionally beginning at 9.30am, Rowles said the excellent response meant the day's program needed to be reduced.

"With the tight timeline, we've had to cut the relays - which shows this year will be a big year,” she said.