Just one breath to support everyday hero

BANORA POINT author and lung transplant survivor Marion Walsham has been nominated as an Everyday Hero by the Lung Foundation of Australia (ALF) for her work in creating awareness of deadly pulmonary disease.

Ms Walsham, a former journalist at the Tweed Daily News for many years, was invited to participate in the Just One Breath program after launching her book earlier this year on the journey she and her family experienced in surviving chronic disease.

"My everyday hero story is not only an opportunity to promote the wonderful work of the organisation, and raise money for lung health, but it also gives me a "voice” to raise awareness of the deadly lung disease of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis,” Ms Walsham said.

"This disease can kill its victims more quickly than some cancers, yet there is a terrible shortage of research funding and lack of awareness.

"My father and two brothers have died of the disease. But a huge cloud still hangs over our family - what is ahead for my two daughters and my two brothers' children.

"It has no known cause, no cure and the only effective treatment is a lung transplant.”

Marion and Barry Walsham

Ms Walsham's mission as an Everyday Hero is to raise awareness and funds for the ALF.

"Many people who are diagnosed with IPF are just in shock on diagnosis because they have never heard of the disease, yet they are told it is terminal,” she said.

"When I was diagnosed in 2006, athough I knew about the disease because of family history, the first place I turned to for support was the ALF.

"I would really appreciate the support of Tweed residents in this one. It need only be the smallest amount but 'from little things big things grow'.

"This is not for me - it's about the millions of Australians who are suffering from lung disease and for your family who may at some stage in their lives suffer the myriad lung disease that can permeate this vital organ.”

To support Marion, go to the Just One Breath Everyday Hero page at: https://www.facebook.com/justone breathnow/videos/ 1106486846103518/

Not on Facebook? Donate through the ALF website and click on the Just One Breath campaign (Australian icon Cathy Freeman features at the top of the page).