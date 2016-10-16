K'cliff councillor is running again

A DIFFICULT year has not deterred Cr Carolyn Byrne from fighting for a seat at the Tweed Shire Council for a second term.

Despite highly-publicised court proceedings against fellow councillor Gary Bagnall and a code of conduct proceeding, the Kingscliff lawyer and university lecturer said she was compelled to contest her seat again by supporters.

"It is a difficult job and it is not one that you would consider half-heartedly,” Cr Byrne said. "The reason why I am standing is a number of people have encouraged me to re-stand, it's been at the request of the community, it's not about me.

"I'm passionate about the area, I believe I have the skills and ability to bring an educated and intelligent approach to debate and to getting an outcome that is acceptable to the majority of the community.”

The mother of four young adults operates a mobile legal service for seniors and believes experience, coupled with an earlier nursing career, gave her insight into the needs of the community, especially the elderly.

"I have great empathy and compassion for our seniors and I have the greatest privilege of going into people's homes and getting to know the concerns of people in a very professional and personal way,” she said.

Cr Byrne is a National Party member but chose to run as an independent.

"I'm not endorsed by the Nationals, I'm not obliged to bring their policies into local government and I can make my own decision on the merit of the matter,” she said.

"Of course, we need to go to Sydney to get funding for some projects but to get a pothole fixed is not a Sydney matter, we need to manage what we can locally and quickly. I'm always trying to manage cost to our services without reducing our services.”

Among her goals would be to keep the pensioner rebate, to strategically release land to cope with the Tweed's booming population growth and to establish a tertiary education facility.

She said in this election, some of the candidates' promises to the community were naive.

"Some candidates appear to have a naivety about what can and cannot be achieved by a councillor and the reality is you're working within a system and there's processes that you have to abide by,” she said.

Cr Byrne said conservatives did not put the environment last.

"That's a very simplistic view. The environment cannot sustain itself, it needs funding and it needs people that are passionate to support it,” she said.

"My role as a councillor is to ensure the people and funding occur.”