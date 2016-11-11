Kennedy Dr roadworks finished, finally

Contractors apply the final surface to Kennedy Drive, bringing an end to five years of roadworks for embattled residents.

MOTORISTS who have endured long delays on Kennedy Drv will be pleased with a $9 million upgrade finally completed today, bringing an end to five years of work on the major arterial.

The new road will be line-marked one night early next week and ancillary works will continue at the layby near Pioneer Park, but these works will not affect traffic flow.

The Kennedy Drive upgrade began in 2011, with reconstruction of the road from Gray Street to Limosa Road. Stage 2, from Gray St to the Pacific Mwy, began in October 2014 and was completed at the end of April 2015.

Then, this final stage, from the bridge to Limosa Road, began at the end of April this year.

The upgrade, jointly funded by Tweed Shire Council, the Australian Government and the NSW Government, had to be delivered in stages to reduce the impact on residents and motorists in this highly constrained work environment.

Kennedy Drive carries up to 20,000 cars a day and is the most direct route in and out of Bilambil Heights.

Tweed Shire Council said the upgrade would improve road safety, reduce the incidents of contact with overhead power poles, reduce road noise and reduce surface flooding during minor rainfall events.

Other benefits included:

An additional traffic lane, achieving two lanes in each direction from about 300m east of the bridge to the Pacific Motorway on-ramp

New kerb, gutter, footpaths and maximum-width driveways for the length of Kennedy Drive

Bigger stormwater drains and additional pits to let surface water get away quickly, and

Extra contingency in the water reticulation system, with the duplication of the main line on both sides of Kennedy Drive and the removal of cross service connections from beneath the roadway.

Council thanked the community for their patience during the roadworks, with further delays caused by the discovery of unstable marine clay soil in recent weeks.

