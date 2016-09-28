Kick the Kilos: September 29

A morning run is just one way to kick those kilos

THE TWEED has consolidated its surge up the per capita leaderboard, holding onto third place for hump day.

After sitting in eighth place on Monday, the Tweed swept past five competitors into third position on Tuesday with a per capita average of 21.4m, and we haven't looked back since.

Our average has improved into Wednesday, with a 23.1 enough to hold South Burnett on 22.5 at bay.

While we remain at the bottom of the KM leaderboard, we added almost 34km yesterday to sit on 446.07km overall, which was a great effort. Well done.

Don't forget to enlist all of your family and friends into the group, so we can all Kick the Kilos together and get fit heading into summer.

Check our update tomorrow for a tasty recipe to enjoy at home.

Happy kicking.