KIN Day dream a reality for Tweed kid

Sam Smith preparing for KIN Day with Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School principal Stuart Marquardt. Sam wants Tweed schools to join in and support his KIN Day vision on November 18.

HELPING to bring the Tweed community together through a vision crafted during what started as a dream is no ordinary children's activity, but what if you're no ordinary kid?

While most children and teenagers would be thinking ahead to their school break and Christmas, Year 6 Lindisfarne Anglican School student Sam Smith is focussed on raising funds for the community's most vulnerable.

Helping other kids is Sam's dream, and what started as a dream became a reality when Sam created KIN Day to begin what he hopes will become a legacy committed to supporting Tweed charity Kids In Need.

"There are many children and families within our community that are suffering hardship and difficulties,” Sam said.

"This organisation helps all kids, regardless of disability, illness or needs and has the ability to change lives.”

Kids In Need has been helping children and families on the Tweed for 34 years and will receive support through Sam's vision on KIN Day on November 18.

By offering free dress, games and fun for a gold coin donation, Sam wants as many Tweed schools as possible to jump on board to raise thousands of dollars.

Sam's mother Kathryn Smith said her son was encouraged to chase his dreams.

"We come from the bush and it's normal to do these things. Sam asked why it doesn't happen here and I told him it can if you make it happen,” Mrs Smith said.

She said that Sam's vision had initially been for 'Dream Big Day', but settled on KIN Day to support the Kids in Need charity.

"He wanted to do something special for his last year of primary school and Kids In Need is all about the locals. Every cent goes to the local community, and they raise thousands for helping kids, it's phenomenal.

"I hope in five years we can have this conversation and look back to say 'remember when it all started'.”

For details and to get involved, visit: Kids In Need online.