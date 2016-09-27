Kingscliff aged care jobs take a hit

The last resident has left Amaroo Aged Care Facility at Tweed Heads after new management shut it down. Job losses also underway at Kingscliff as Blue Care transitions to Uniting.

UP TO 15 workers may lose their jobs as part of a transition of ownership at Blue Care's Kingscliff Aged Care facility.

The job losses, relayed to staff on September 7, follow the announcement of the closure of the Amaroo Aged Care Facility at Tweed Heads in July, necessitating the relocation of more than 50 elderly residents and 47 staff members.

UnitingCare Queensland Group Executive Integrated Services SEQ Cathy Thomas said Blue Care's Kingscliff and Tweed Coast facilities would transition to become part of Uniting on October 1, following the completion of relevant business and legal processes.

"We are pleased that approximately 90% of existing staff have been offered employment by Uniting,” Ms Thomas said.

"Blue Care would like to recognise the contribution of these long serving staff and thank them for their dedication to Blue Care, its residents and clients.

"Unfortunately, a small number of roles were identified as no longer required and will not transfer to Uniting. Blue Care is working with these staff to find alternative options. A number of casual staff have been offered employment through Blue Care.”

Health Services Union Northern Rivers organiser Kirk Rostock said the positions of 15 staff members, including some who had worked at Kingscliff for more than 20 years, had been cut.

However he said, after initial misgivings over a lack of consultation, the company had worked well with employee representatives to either redeploy or retrench the workers.

"It has been resolved with a lot of work,” Mr Rostock said.

"While these facilities were allowed to run down, some of these staff are some of the best staff in aged care that I have seen.

"When you have 25 years experience in minimising things like skin tears, bruising, pressure sores - these guys could write a book on it they're that good at it - and to let staff like that go is a loss for the aged care industry in the area.”

Mr Rostock said both the Kingscliff and Amaroo centres had been "driven into the ground like an old taxi” by the previous owners, with positive signs already in place under the new ownership.

"You can already see the changes in Kingscliff,” he said.

"I was there the other day and there was a jukebox and all new games. This is stuff that Blue Care should have done. The complete lack of investment in those two centres is the reason why what's happened has happened.”

Meanwhile at Amaroo, Uniting confirmed the relocation process had been completed with the last resident moving to their new home on September 2.

"Blue Care would like to thank the residents, families and local service providers who have supported this process,” Ms Thomas said.

The decision to close the centre, which had once been a thriving private hospital before being converted to an aged care facility, was announced in July with Blue Care citing the age of the centre as a contributing factor.

Former staff of Amaroo are organising a reunion at The Ivory Tavern on October 1 from 6pm, with all invited to attend and reminisce about the old times.