Kingscliff asbestos scare hosed down

Asbestos was discovered by contractors working at The Dunes subdivision at Kingscliff.

CONCERNS about asbestos-contaminated landfill discovered at a Kingscliff development site have been hosed down by the contractor.

Hutchinson Builders project manager Grant LeBoutillier confirmed asbestos had been uncovered at The Dune development off Pearl St but he rejected any suggestion it posed a threat to the health of Kingscliff residents.

Mr LeBoutillier said the discovery was made soon after work began on the 49-lot subdivision earlier this year.

"We did discover contaminated material buried at depth during the initial stages but we have removed it and remediated the site,” he said.

"Everything was managed in accordance with the asbestos removal plan and in line with the EPA (Environmental Protection Authority) guidelines.”

Asbestos was a popular building material in the 1960s but it has since been outlawed. Breathing in the deadly fibres can cause asbestosis, lung cancer and mesothelioma.

Mr LeBoutillier said some of the contaminated fill had been removed from the site upon discovery while the remainder had been stockpiled before being transported last month to a Queensland storage facility.

Kingscliff resident Jerry Cornford said he was still worried about the health risks after a convoy of trucks had lined up last month to transport the contaminated material.

"There were 20 to 30 trucks backed up ready to move in and cart the contaminated fill up the road,” he said.

"It's not just the nearby residents, potentially the whole of Kingscliff has been exposed to asbestos.”

Kingscliff Ratepayers and Progress Association chair Dot Holdom said while she was aware of the health risks posed by asbestos, the association was satisfied everything had been done correctly to minimise the possible risks.

"Hutchinsons have implemented their plan of management and have done everything they should have,” she said.

Mrs Holdom however warned this discovery of the poptentialy deadly material is unlikely to be the last.

"There is asbestos all over Kingscliff,” she said.

"We will have ongoing effects of asbestos for years to come but if it's not fractured, it's okay.”