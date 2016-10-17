26°
News

Kingscliff asbestos scare hosed down

David Carroll | 17th Oct 2016 11:35 AM
Asbestos was discovered by contractors working at The Dunes subdivision at Kingscliff.
Asbestos was discovered by contractors working at The Dunes subdivision at Kingscliff. David Carroll

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

CONCERNS about asbestos-contaminated landfill discovered at a Kingscliff development site have been hosed down by the contractor.

Hutchinson Builders project manager Grant LeBoutillier confirmed asbestos had been uncovered at The Dune development off Pearl St but he rejected any suggestion it posed a threat to the health of Kingscliff residents.

Mr LeBoutillier said the discovery was made soon after work began on the 49-lot subdivision earlier this year.

"We did discover contaminated material buried at depth during the initial stages but we have removed it and remediated the site,” he said.

"Everything was managed in accordance with the asbestos removal plan and in line with the EPA (Environmental Protection Authority) guidelines.”

Asbestos was a popular building material in the 1960s but it has since been outlawed. Breathing in the deadly fibres can cause asbestosis, lung cancer and mesothelioma.

Mr LeBoutillier said some of the contaminated fill had been removed from the site upon discovery while the remainder had been stockpiled before being transported last month to a Queensland storage facility.

Kingscliff resident Jerry Cornford said he was still worried about the health risks after a convoy of trucks had lined up last month to transport the contaminated material.

"There were 20 to 30 trucks backed up ready to move in and cart the contaminated fill up the road,” he said.

"It's not just the nearby residents, potentially the whole of Kingscliff has been exposed to asbestos.”

Kingscliff Ratepayers and Progress Association chair Dot Holdom said while she was aware of the health risks posed by asbestos, the association was satisfied everything had been done correctly to minimise the possible risks.

"Hutchinsons have implemented their plan of management and have done everything they should have,” she said.

Mrs Holdom however warned this discovery of the poptentialy deadly material is unlikely to be the last.

"There is asbestos all over Kingscliff,” she said.

"We will have ongoing effects of asbestos for years to come but if it's not fractured, it's okay.”

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  asbestos dot holdom grant leboutillier hutchinson builders jerry cornford kingscliff kingscliff ratepayers and progress association the dunes subdivision

Kingscliff asbestos scare hosed down

Kingscliff asbestos scare hosed down

Contractors uncover asbestos at residential development site but declare no risk to community

Standing ovation at Byron film festival opening

Zach's Ceremony has proved to be a big hit

Zach's Ceremony a hit on opening night

Chia seeds: fad or new super food?

Raspberry and coconut chia parfait with cacaw mousse.

Chia: superfood that hasn't been over-hyped

Tweed hosts cast of classics

CLASSIC SOUNDS: Soprano Gaynor Morgan performs at Glorious Classics on October 30.

Sweet sounds fill the Tweed.

Local Partners

Passports stamped for China trip

Murwillumbah retiree prepares for cultural journey to China.

Former Wallaby and celebrated author visiting Tweed

Celebrated author Peter FitzSimons will give a free talk at Tweed Heads Library on November 2.

Peter FitzSimons will present a free talk at Tweed Heads Library

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Expert's talk on Olley's life is not to be missed

THE ARTIST: Artist Margaret Olley at the Tweed Regional Art Gallery in 2006.

RARE insight into the life of one of most cherished hoarders

Lacuna Coil claim the stage in Aus tour

Lacuna Coil claim the stage in Aus tour

Fans were thrilled to see Lacuna Coil grace the stage in jump suits and paint for their first headline tour,

Woodford Folk Festival program launched

The fairies make their way through the Woodford Folk Festival.

Woodford Folk Festival's 31st program has been launched.

The Block's kitchen week delivers two perfect scores

Will and Karlie in their winning room.

WILL and Karlie tie with Dan and Carleen for weekly prize.

Tweed hosts cast of classics

CLASSIC SOUNDS: Soprano Gaynor Morgan performs at Glorious Classics on October 30.

Sweet sounds fill the Tweed.

What's on the small screen this week

Kim in a scene from The Block.

THE Block's five-star kitchens are revealed and X Factor heats up.

When four men and an amazing dog hit the road

Mark Jeffreys (blue jacket) with cameraman Mike Mowbray, co-director Isaac Allen and sound man and co-presenter Jimmy Gore with the star of the movie, Osa the Finnish Lapphund.

HAVE you ever wondered what makes your pet pooch tick?

Fun going sky high

An FMX rider gets huge air at the 2015 Superfest Live Roadshow.

Superfest transforms Cooly

Recently Renovated and Close to the Beach!

16/28 Miles Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $345,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM QLD This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is seeking a relaxed lifestyle or an excellent investment...

Perfect Anchorage Islands Waterfront Opportunity

161 'Cassia Gate' Mariners Drive East, Tweed Heads 2485 ...

Apartment 3 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1:00 - 1:30PM NSW DST This ground floor three bedroom home is considered to be in one of the best positions within The...

Exceptional Rendered Family Home with Views to the Surfers Paradise Skyline

56 Mount Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1:00 - 1:30PM NSW DST This rendered family home rests on a large elevated block capturing fantastic Hinterland views, right...

Single Level Duplex With Large Fenced Yard

1/35 St Kilda Crescent, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

This duplex has a solid brick construction on a flat block in a very convenient location. Enjoy the open plan living, two bedrooms, bathroom and separate...

Your Rural Escape is Waiting

7a Cascade Road, Terranora 2486

House 4 1 3 $575,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST This timber home rests on five peaceful acres in a sought after location just minutes from shops...

Secure this Brick and Tile Family Home - The Owners Have Purchased Elsewhere

3 Peel Circuit, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 1 $485,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SAT 10:00 - 10:30AM NSW DST Single level, very low maintenance and close to all necessities this four-bedroom home ticks all the boxes...

The Essence of Luxury and Style with Ocean Views

22 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 3 3 2 $740,000 ...

This exceptionally designed floor plan reveals warm timber flooring and high ceilings which creates a striking architectural impression. With its welcoming...

Unrivalled Position, Rarely Available!

39 Dutton Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 3 4 Price Guide Over...

Capturing ocean views from an exclusive and elevated position, this homes design has truly embraced a seamless flow between easy living and contemporary...

The Ultimate Beach House

2 King Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning low maintenance...

Elevated, Modern and Spacious - A short Distance to Coolangatta

149 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 4 2 2 $565,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST This stunning near new home spans multiple levels and enjoys peaceful surroundings a short drive from...

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest