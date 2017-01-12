Kingscliff Beach causes a stink

The water has been reportedly laying stagnant at Kingscliff Beach for a month.

BEACHGOERS have raised a stink over the bad smell at Kingscliff Beach caused by stagnant water.

Tweed Shire Council's excavation crew attended the body of water Thursday morning to improve conditions by filling the hole with sand.

The council reported the problem was most likely caused by a combination of high sand build up and movement plus the king high tide.

Council workers try to fix problem of rancid water collection following high tide. Contributed

Brisbane resident Sue Jackson notified the Tweed Daily News Facebook page of the "rancid water” calling on the public to ask the council to fix the problem "before someone gets very sick” after holidaying in the area.

But hours after the council fixed the problem water started to appear again.

"There is a mound of sand that the water flows over on a high tide but can't run uphill to flow back into the ocean so sits in a pool of stale water with birds swimming and dropping in it,” Ms Jackson said.

"They haven't levelled out the beach.”

The water seems to be reappearing after council fixed the problem at Kingscliff Beach. Contributed

The council confirmed staff tried to backfill the problem area with sand to ensure the issue doesn't return and will continue to monitor the situation.