Kingscliff bowlo turns ugly for Halloween

FREAKY FUN: Angela Curry and Morgan Davis prepare for Halloween at the Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club.

AS HALLOWEEN approaches, the team at Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club are putting on a spooky spectacular event to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Patrons are invited to dress up in their wickedly wonderful costumes for the U.G.L.Y bartenders fundraiser on Saturday, October 29.

It's a gold coin donation to dress up and join in the fun at the karaoke night from 7.30pm.

Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club marketing manager Ali Alder said everyone should show their support for the Leukaemia Foundation.

"You never know when you're going to be in that situation yourselves,” Ms Alder said.

Now in its eighth annual year, the U.G.L.Y. bartenders fundraising event raised $2 million in 2015, which provided 25,000 nights of accommodation to regional patients.

Ms Adler said all funds raised from the event will go towards providing vital accommodation for individuals and families affected by blood cancer.

"Every $80 raised by an U.G.L.Y bartender provides one night's accommodation,” she said.

Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club is located on at 131 Marine Parade, Kingscliff.

Another Halloween event to sink your teeth into is the Epic Skate Fright Night on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29.

Epic Skate's Halloween family session will run 5pm to 7pm and 7.30pm to 10pm on Friday, while the Saturday night event will run from 6pm to 10pm.

The Halloween sessions will include access to the rink, the scare cave and surprise guests.

Epic Skate manager Jayden Dickinson said it was going to be full of tricks and treats.

"The scare cave won't be for the weak hearted,” Mr Dickinson said.

The Epic Skate Halloween event nights will cost $15 for each session and includes the cost of skate hire.

For more information about the Epic Skate Halloween Fright Night, visit epicskate.com.au.