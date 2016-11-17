23°
Kingscliff businesses get into the Christmas spirit

Aisling Brennan | 17th Nov 2016 11:04 AM
TREE TIME: Kingscliff traders getting ready for the town's Christmas celebrations last year.
TREE TIME: Kingscliff traders getting ready for the town's Christmas celebrations last year. Melissa Belanic

KINGSCLIFF Chamber of Commerce is calling for business owners to spread the Christmas spirit by decorating their shopfronts in December.

As part of the month-long Christmas program, Kingscliff businesses have the chance to create a festive atmosphere throughout the seaside town.

Chamber member Nerida Dean said businesses should jump at the chance to join in the Christmas festivities, which include the lighting of the Christmas tree on Saturday, December 3.

"The idea was to put an event on for the turning on of the Christmas tree lights and to do something to entice people to come shop in Kingscliff,” Ms Dean said.

"It's to utilise the Christmas tree and do something for businesses, especially at the other end of the town because it's been a bit tough for them recently.

"It's going to be great, especially for new businesses in town that people might not know exist or for those on the extremities.”

On Thursday, December 15, some Kingscliff businesses have organised to stay open for late night trading to make the most of the Christmas celebrations and carolling by Voice Weaver.

"People can wander in and have a look at the shops, then see the Christmas tree lights come on at 8pm,” Ms Dean said.

"People can come out, restaurants will be open, some of the cafes will be open with a special menu for the night and it will give it a real village atmosphere.

"It means the businesses in the area, like the ice cream shops and restaurants, may get business from the people who come down.”

Businesses that get involved will go into the running to win Kingscliff's best decorated shopfront.

"Some of the businesses are really excited. They see the Kingscliff Chamber of Commerce is really trying to do something for them,” Ms Dean said.

For more details about the Kingscliff Christmas program, or to participate in the shop decorating competition, contact Nerida Dean:

  • 0407 008 848
  • connect@byNerida. com.au
Topics:  business boost christmas 2016 christmas shopping kingscliff kingscliff chamber of commerce

