Kingscliff High School opens trade skills centre

Richmond MP Justine Elliot helps Kingscliff High School students feed the chickens and the new trade skills centre.

KINGSCLIFF High School students can stay in school and learn a trade at the same time thanks to the new Trade Skills Centre.

Richmond MP Justine Elliot opened the $975,000 centre at Kingscliff High School on Monday and said the centre would help students work towards life after graduation.

"This centre will ensure our local young people can gain the skills and training they need to compete for the jobs of tomorrow,” Mrs Elliot said.

"The Trade Skills Centre will provide industry relevant training, with qualifications in agriculture, aquaculture and horticulture.

"This training will prepare our students to be part of the highly skilled workforce of tomorrow.”

Richmond MP Justine Elliot helps Kingscliff High School students at the new trade skills centre. Contributed

Mrs Elliot said the school was looking to local employers to give the students some extra support.

"Schools are encouraged to work with local employers who can support the schools with expertise and equipment as well as provide on the job placements, school based apprenticeships and traineeships for local students,” she said.