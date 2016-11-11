Kingscliff ship mystery solved

Liberian-registered bulk carrier Red Cherry off the coast of Kingscliff.

CONCERNS that a bulk carrier languishing off the Tweed Coast had encountered trouble have been dismissed by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.

The Liberian-registered Red Cherry spent the day sitting about six kilometres off Kingscliff, prompting concerns from some observers that it had struck trouble.

The authority however has ruled that out, confirming that there had been no request for assistance from the vessel which is due at the Port of Newcastle on Monday.

"It has most likely slowed down to make its arrival time in Newcastle," a spokesman said.

"He may well be doing some maintenance but it is not unusual."

The 292-metre Red Cherry is travelling south having left Shanghai on October 28.

A Port of Newcastle staffer said the 93,000 tonne vessel was probably awaiting a load of coal.