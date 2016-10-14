21°
News

Kingscliff skatepark campaign ramps up

David Carroll | 13th Oct 2016 12:49 PM
A community campaign to construct a skatepark in Kingscliff is gathering pace.
A community campaign to construct a skatepark in Kingscliff is gathering pace.

THE push to establish a skatepark in Kingscliff has ramped up with those behind the campaign holding a meeting this week to determine their next move.

The community campaign is fast gaining traction with hundreds of people signing petitions calling for the construction of a skatepark while hundreds more have voiced their support online.

Kingscliff businesswoman Kylie Conway, who along with former professional skater Anthony Chicco, skate coach Trevor Ward and Shannon Hurman is among those spearheading the campaign, said that the community support had been encouraging.

"It's been simmering for a while but now it is starting to heat up and it is time to move ahead,” she said.

"Kingscliff really needs something like this for the young people. At the moment they are forced to go elsewhere.

"We need something for them here.”

Ms Conway identified the beachfront site opposite the Kinsgcliff Police Station as an ideal location and said the planned $21million revitalisation of the Kingscliff foreshore, due to commence early next year, would provide council with the perfect opportunity to construct it.

"This is something that will add to the community and that site is ideal,” she said.

"There are already toilets there, there's car parking, security. It's in the middle of town which means it's easy to access and it that will also reduce the opportunity for anti-social behaviour which some are concerned about. It's perfect.”

Kylie Conway, far right, meets with other supporters to discuss a proposed Kingscliff skatepark.
Kylie Conway, far right, meets with other supporters to discuss a proposed Kingscliff skatepark. Contributed

Ms Conway said the campaign has ramped up in recent weeks with petitions available to sign in a number of businesses across Kingscliff while the online campaign has also gathered pace.

She said organisers would continue to gather support before approaching Tweed Shire Council.

"People have been trying to get something like this for more than a decade and there has always been a lot of support but now there is a real desire in the community to see something happen,” she said.

"We need to go to council but we need to get more people behind it before we go to council.

"We've got about 600 signatures now and there are about 500 likes on the Facebook page. We need more signatures, we're thinking about 3000 before we take that step.”

Kingscliff skaters currently have to travel to Cabarita, Murwillumbah or the Gold Coast to pursue their sport.

"My son skates and we have to go up to Tugun,” Ms Conway said.

"I see kids all the time looking for somewhere to skate, trying their darndest to skate the little ramp down at the basketball court but it's just not suitable. We need to do something for them.”

For details see the Kingscliff skatepark Facebook page while petitions are available at Kingscliff High School, Kingscliff Public School, Red Monkey Cafe, Maddie and Lil boutique, Kingscliff Cycle Centre, Kingy Surf Shop and Concrete Lines skate shop in Coolangatta.

Topics:  kingscliff kylie conway maddie and lil skateboarding skatepark tweed shire council

