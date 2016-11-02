24°
News

Kingscliff TAFE driving Tweed innovation

Daniel McKenzie
| 2nd Nov 2016 4:53 PM
World Skills gold medallist Jake Hiscock checks over a Ford XR-6 Turbo at Kingscliff TAFE's new multi-purpose automotive training facility while Member for Tweed Geoff Provest, Minister for Regional Development, Skills, and Small Business John Barilaro and apprentices Luke Duncan and Daniel Furness watch on.
World Skills gold medallist Jake Hiscock checks over a Ford XR-6 Turbo at Kingscliff TAFE's new multi-purpose automotive training facility while Member for Tweed Geoff Provest, Minister for Regional Development, Skills, and Small Business John Barilaro and apprentices Luke Duncan and Daniel Furness watch on. Daniel McKenzie

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWEED job seekers are set to benefit from a new multi-purpose automotive training facility officially opened at TAFE NSW's Kingscliff campus today.

Regional Development, Skills and Small Business minister John Barilaro and Tweed MP Geoff Provest met with students, teachers and industry representatives to open the facility and discuss the new range of training opportunities for the region.

The facility will provide education and training for students in areas as diverse as automotive, specialist make-up and electrotechnology.

Mr Barilaro said the vision for TAFE NSW was to deliver the new technologies and skills that support local economies and to ensure students are provided with the skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow.

"The flexible design of this facility is an example of the innovative learning methods TAFE NSW is delivering and how it can provide students with the industry experiences they need to build their careers,” Mr Barilaro said.

Mr Barilaro said TAFE's strong connection with the region through areas of study such as tourism and hospitality would only be strengthened by the new facility.

"Automotive and electro technology really gives the TAFE a niche,” Mr Barilaro said.

"You want to keep as many young people in regional areas and you have to offer the right training facilities to match that.

"It's not just about training. These kids are going to have doors open to get jobs and that's the key, so for this region, this is a fantastic facility and opens more opportunities locally for young people.”

Up to 150 students and apprentices are expected to use the facility.

Mr Provest said the new centre would accommodate learning opportunities while catering to local needs.

"The multi-purpose automotive training facility enables the use of 'roll-in, roll-out' equipment and furnishings along with adaptable service fittings for water supply and power for education and training,” he said.

"This space is also a valued location for local community events and will be utilised for showcases and functions such as career expos, student award events and the Battle of the Bands.”

Mr Barilaro said the North Coast Institute of TAFE had recently developed a partnership with Caltex Australia Petroleum to allow Caltex to access the facility to test their latest range of fuels.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  apprenticeships automotive driving jobs and growth kingscliff tafe tafe tafe nsw

Kingscliff TAFE driving Tweed innovation

Kingscliff TAFE driving Tweed innovation

New multi-purpose facility expected to drive job opportunities.

Photo gallery: Best of the dresses at Tweed raceday

Fashions on the field winners pose for a photo at the Tweed River Jockey Club on Melbourne Cup day.

Did you get snapped?

Call for community to work together after Halloween havoc

Halloween celebrations were affected by unsociable behaviour on the Tweed

Police investigate Tweed's Halloween havoc.

Looking for something to do in Tweed?

TOP EMPLOYEES: Robyn McCalman from Murwillumbah Veterinary Clinic receiving her award. The Murwillumbah Central Rotary Club recently held its annual employee awards for excellence, with 12 employees nominated by their employers. The awards were presented at a ceremony in Murwillumbah last week, attended by more than 80 people.

Community Diary: What's on around Tweed

Local Partners

Kingscliff TAFE driving Tweed innovation

New multi-purpose facility expected to drive job opportunities.

Looking for something to do in Tweed?

TOP EMPLOYEES: Robyn McCalman from Murwillumbah Veterinary Clinic receiving her award. The Murwillumbah Central Rotary Club recently held its annual employee awards for excellence, with 12 employees nominated by their employers. The awards were presented at a ceremony in Murwillumbah last week, attended by more than 80 people.

Community Diary: What's on around Tweed

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Expert's talk on Olley's life is not to be missed

THE ARTIST: Artist Margaret Olley at the Tweed Regional Art Gallery in 2006.

RARE insight into the life of one of most cherished hoarders

Legion Festival officially cancels January launch

Legion Festival officially cancels January launch

Bad news for metal lovers as Legion Fest calls off January launch.

Ayda Field becomes Guinness World Records holder

Ayda Field's Instagram post

For smashing the most pumpkins in one minute

Isla Fisher worried Sacha Baron Cohen will get arrested

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher.

Isla Fisher's legal worries

Blac Chyna to give birth on TV?

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna is set to give birth on TV.

MOVIE REVIEW: True tale of herculean effort on battlefield

Andrew Garfield and Sam Worthington in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

True story in Hacksaw Ridge proves bravery doesn't require a weapon.

Michael Buble: I handled fame badly

Michael Buble has admitted he handled fame "poorly"

Zayn Malik suffered eating disorder

Zayn Malik suffered from an eating disorder while in One Direction

Nestled away on an elevated block amongst luscious greenery with ocean views throughout, this stunning family home is a must see

10 Cocararra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

With large wooden double doors opening into the foyer downstairs, revealing warm bamboo timber flooring, the home radiates style. Equipped with a study and a large...

FAMILY BEACHFRONT HOME OR HOLIDAY INVESTMENT

3 She-Oak Lane, Casuarina 2487

House 5 3 4 $1,595,000

NORTH TO BEACH ACCESS & PARK Make it your family home or do not miss this HOLIDAY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY. Tired of the city life? Then escape to your Casuarina...

Bush to Beach in Minutes!

112 Valley Drive, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 4 Above $779,000

After living for 14 years in this lovely acreage home the owners are now moving on, creating a unique window of opportunity for one very fortunate family. Valley...

The Ultimate Fully Renovated Garden Apartment In Rainbow Bay

4/3 Eden Avenue, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 1 1 Price Guide...

A beach side lifestyle is on offer from this light filled and spacious two bedroom one bathroom apartment in the heart of Rainbow Bay. Rare ground floor unit with...

Contemporary Home with Views, Privacy and so much Space

24 Vail Court, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $649,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST In a private, cul-de-sac location with expansive Hinterland views this split level...

Iconic Beach House

640- 642 Pacific Parade, Tugun 4224

House 5 4 6 Contact Agent

Under Contract Positioned in the unique beachfront precinct suburb of Tugun this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase. Situated on a 1012sqm block...

One of a Kind!

7 Ajax Court, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 5 Interest above...

This stunning home is In a quiet, sought after cul-de-sac and has been expertly built in an elevated position to capture the coastal breezes and spectacular views.

Catch It While You Can!

19 Bronhill Street, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Private, yet just minutes to shops, schools, parks, surf clubs and of course our wonderful world class beaches. All the credentials for the perfect Gold Coast...

Exceptional Rendered Family Home with Views to the Surfers Paradise Skyline

56 Mount Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $699,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST This rendered family home rests on a large elevated block capturing fantastic Hinterland...

Private and Exclusive Beach House

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 1:00 - 1:30PM NSW DST You will quickly feel at home in this peaceful beach style abode tucked away in an...

Tweed housing market leads state

Tweed housing prices continue to climb with the latest figures revealing a 13% annual increase in the median price.

Latest figures reveal 13% price increase

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!