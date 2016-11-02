Kingscliff TAFE driving Tweed innovation

World Skills gold medallist Jake Hiscock checks over a Ford XR-6 Turbo at Kingscliff TAFE's new multi-purpose automotive training facility while Member for Tweed Geoff Provest, Minister for Regional Development, Skills, and Small Business John Barilaro and apprentices Luke Duncan and Daniel Furness watch on.

TWEED job seekers are set to benefit from a new multi-purpose automotive training facility officially opened at TAFE NSW's Kingscliff campus today.

Regional Development, Skills and Small Business minister John Barilaro and Tweed MP Geoff Provest met with students, teachers and industry representatives to open the facility and discuss the new range of training opportunities for the region.

The facility will provide education and training for students in areas as diverse as automotive, specialist make-up and electrotechnology.

Mr Barilaro said the vision for TAFE NSW was to deliver the new technologies and skills that support local economies and to ensure students are provided with the skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow.

"The flexible design of this facility is an example of the innovative learning methods TAFE NSW is delivering and how it can provide students with the industry experiences they need to build their careers,” Mr Barilaro said.

Mr Barilaro said TAFE's strong connection with the region through areas of study such as tourism and hospitality would only be strengthened by the new facility.

"Automotive and electro technology really gives the TAFE a niche,” Mr Barilaro said.

"You want to keep as many young people in regional areas and you have to offer the right training facilities to match that.

"It's not just about training. These kids are going to have doors open to get jobs and that's the key, so for this region, this is a fantastic facility and opens more opportunities locally for young people.”

Up to 150 students and apprentices are expected to use the facility.

Mr Provest said the new centre would accommodate learning opportunities while catering to local needs.

"The multi-purpose automotive training facility enables the use of 'roll-in, roll-out' equipment and furnishings along with adaptable service fittings for water supply and power for education and training,” he said.

"This space is also a valued location for local community events and will be utilised for showcases and functions such as career expos, student award events and the Battle of the Bands.”

Mr Barilaro said the North Coast Institute of TAFE had recently developed a partnership with Caltex Australia Petroleum to allow Caltex to access the facility to test their latest range of fuels.