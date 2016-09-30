23°
Kingscliff's town clock out of time

Alina Rylko
| 30th Sep 2016 11:47 AM
UNVEILED: Tweed Daily News archives show the Kingscliff clock's official unveiling in 1972.
UNVEILED: Tweed Daily News archives show the Kingscliff clock's official unveiling in 1972. Alina Rylko

IT IS most likely, the mission to find Kingscliff's town clock has run out of time.

Kingscliff Ratepayers' and Progress Association members this week called on Tweed Shire Council to return the retro clock once erected on Marine Pde in front of the amenities hall.

KRPA chairwoman Dot Holdom said the group was not sure when or how the clock, installed at the site in 1972, had disappeared.

But it is understood that sometime after the late 1970s the clock had been removed for works at the amenities hall, stored at the Murwill- umbah council storage unit, and never returned.

"If it has, indeed, been lost in time, we could make a replica of it and source some grant funds to do that as an historical point of interest,” Ms Holdom said.

KRPA member and Kingscliff resident of 57 years, Dorothy Poole, said the mystery should be solved in the context of the $22 million Kingscliff foreshore redevelopment.

"The average person does have a watch but with visitors to the area, the clock is visible from the fig tree, which is a landmark, it would make for a good inclusion,” Ms Poole said.

"If (the) council can't locate it maybe an organisation may be able to replace it,” she said.

But a council spokesman said no council employee had been on staff long enough to recall what happened to the clock.

"It has been suggested if it is 20 years since the clock was removed, it's fairly unlikely it might still be at a council depot,” the spokesman said.

"Routine maintenance and clean-ups to keep the depots management might have led to the clock being disposed of or forwarded somewhere else quite a while ago,” they said.

The Murwillumbah town clock remains in operation on the main street at a maintenance cost to ratepayers of about $1000 per year.

