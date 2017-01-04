Kingy bound comedian to bring laughs

THEY say you can't keep a good man down, and gangrene, broken bones, and a dozen major operations couldn't keep funnyman Jonathan Atherton from his love of laughs.

Tweed bound on January 12, the lateral thinking funnyman will lead the laughs at Kingscliff Bowls Club's Kingy Comedy venue.

Atherton has just relocated to the Northern Rivers from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia where he ran The Crackhouse Comedy Club, the first ever dedicated comedy club on the Malaysian comedy scene.

A love of travel helped Atherton Blaze his trail in the 1980's in a journey which was the making of his stage persona, but almost the downfall and death of the man off it.

Travelling through Asia and Africa where he worked as tour guide, salvage diver, teacher, set builder, photographer, restaurateur and actor, Atherton was run over by a truck in Thailand in 1991.

Evacuated to Australia where he spent over a year in traction, Atherton fought gangrene, antibiotic resistant infections, 17 compound fractures to his legs, arms and spine, and a dozen major operations, but the sense of humour remained.

After just one appearance in 1993 at the Sit Down Comedy Club in Brisbane, Atherton was hooked on the art of stand-up comedy, and has been honing his craft ever since.

With a bag of stories and experiences and a keen insight into the human condition, Atherton brings his bag of laughs to the stage with Paul McMahon in support, and Mandy Nolan as Mc.

Kingy Comedy: