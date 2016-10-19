27°
Kylie Minogue on set at Froggy's Beach

Aisling Brennan | 19th Oct 2016 4:30 PM
The cast of the new movie Flammable Children include Julian McMahon, Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, Asher Keddie on the beach at Coolangatta today.
The cast of the new movie Flammable Children include Julian McMahon, Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, Asher Keddie on the beach at Coolangatta today.

IT WAS all about the sideburns, tanned skin and bikini bottoms on the set of the new film Flammable Children at Rainbow Bay at Coolangatta today.

For the people trying to watch the production from Point Danger, the biggest attraction wasn't the large prop whale sitting on Froggy's Beach, but instead the star-studded cast which included Kylie Minogue, Julian McMahon, Guy Pierce and Asher Keddie.

The film, written and directed by Stephan Elliot, is set in the 1970s and follows the story of a young boy, played by Atticus Robb, who has developed a crush on his neighbour, their eccentric parents and the excitement of a seaside town after a whale has washed ashore.

The actors spent the day preparing for a scene with the prop whale which included about 80 extras dressed in multi-coloured Lycra swimwear, all enjoying the beach.

The cast and crew will continue filming at Froggy's Beach until Friday.

Topics:  asher keddie atticus robb coolangatta movie flammable children froggys beach guy pierce julian mcmahon kylie minogue

