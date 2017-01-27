Lapping up the Australia Day honours

FIRST PLACE: Tweed Shire Sporting Achievement of the Year recipients Kate Wilson and Matt Abood.

WE CHEERED them on in Rio last year and now our swimming duo's efforts have been recognised at the Tweed's Australia Day awards.

Olympian Matt Abood and Paralympian Kate Wilson won the Tweed Shire Sporting Achievement award on Thursday.

Mr Abood and Ms Wilson joined fellow athlete Bill Chaffey, who won the Tweed Shire Australia Day Citizen of the Year, at Twin Towns for the awards ceremony.

Councillor James Owen presented the awards to the two swimmers, who trained over the years for their respective events at the Kingscliff Public Pool.

Making his Olympic debut in Rio in 2016, Mr Abood said he was honoured to have received the award and recognised the other sporting heroes from the Tweed.

"It was a pretty good year for the area for sports,” Mr Abood said.

"We had myself and Katie and another athlete from the Kingscliff pool, Bill (Chaffey), at the Paralympics for the triathlon and Gabi Nance in the hockey.

"So, there was a few representatives from the area.”

Former Mount St Patrick's College student Ms Wilson said she was grateful to have received the award.

"I was honoured to receive this award and to be even nominated was a pretty kind of special moment,” she said.

The 18-year-old thanked the shire for all the support she received during her time on the international stage.

"Just to have the support of not just Australia but the community itself when I was overseas and knowing that everyone was behind me, supporting me and providing encouragement, was really helpful,” Ms Wilson said.