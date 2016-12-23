Last-minute rush on cards for shoppers

SANTA may have weeks ago finished setting his sleigh and checking Rudolph's red nose in readiness for his mad night-time dash across the globe, but preparations in the Tweed are a little less organised.

Tweed City Shopping Centre manager Kathryn Mills said retailers were expecting a massive week with shoppers afforded a rare Monday to Sunday lead-in to the big day.

"I think with the full week we have this year leading up to Christmas (a lot of people are leaving things to the last minute),” Ms Mills said.

Extended trading hours launch at Tweed City on Wednesday and that's further expected to attract shoppers.

Ms Mills said retailers were already reporting positive results and were optimistic of finishing the year with a bang.

TWEED CITY

Wednesday, Thursday: 8am-9pm

Friday: 8am-10pm

Saturday: 8am-5:30pm

Sunday: Closed

Monday and Tuesday: 8am-4pm

TWEED MALL

Wednesday: 9am-7pm

Thursday and Friday: 9am-9pm

Saturday: 9am-5.30pm

Sunday: Closed

Monday and Tuesday: 10am-4pm

SUNNYSIDE MALL

(Coles; check with speciality stores for times)

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 6am-Midnight

Saturday: 6am-9pm

Sunday: Closed

Monday and Tuesday: 8am-8pm

THE STRAND

(Qld times)

Wednesday: 9am-5.30pm

Thursday: 9am-9pm

Friday: 9am-Midnight

Saturday: 9am-5.30pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day, Tuesday: 10am - 4pm

FESTIVE FACTS: