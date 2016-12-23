Last-minute rush on cards for shoppers

SANTA may have weeks ago finished setting his sleigh and checking Rudolph's red nose in readiness for his mad night-time dash across the globe, but preparations in the Tweed are a little less organised.
Tweed City Shopping Centre manager Kathryn Mills said retailers were expecting a massive week with shoppers afforded a rare Monday to Sunday lead-in to the big day.
"I think with the full week we have this year leading up to Christmas (a lot of people are leaving things to the last minute),” Ms Mills said.
Extended trading hours launch at Tweed City on Wednesday and that's further expected to attract shoppers.
Ms Mills said retailers were already reporting positive results and were optimistic of finishing the year with a bang.
TWEED CITY
- Wednesday, Thursday: 8am-9pm
- Friday: 8am-10pm
- Saturday: 8am-5:30pm
- Sunday: Closed
- Monday and Tuesday: 8am-4pm
TWEED MALL
- Wednesday: 9am-7pm
- Thursday and Friday: 9am-9pm
- Saturday: 9am-5.30pm
- Sunday: Closed
- Monday and Tuesday: 10am-4pm
SUNNYSIDE MALL
(Coles; check with speciality stores for times)
- Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 6am-Midnight
- Saturday: 6am-9pm
- Sunday: Closed
- Monday and Tuesday: 8am-8pm
THE STRAND
(Qld times)
- Wednesday: 9am-5.30pm
- Thursday: 9am-9pm
- Friday: 9am-Midnight
- Saturday: 9am-5.30pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day, Tuesday: 10am - 4pm
FESTIVE FACTS:
- Between Monday and Christmas day Australians are expected to spend $8 billion
- The Retail Council forecasts $3.5 billion is expected to be spent nationally on December 17-18 alone.
- Boxing Day sales are traditionally one of the biggest days of the year for retailers.