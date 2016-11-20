24°
News

Latin star Julio Iglesias to return

Daniel McKenzie
| 20th Nov 2016 3:00 PM
ALL HEART: Legendary performer Julio Iglesias can't wait to reconnect with his Australian fans.
ALL HEART: Legendary performer Julio Iglesias can't wait to reconnect with his Australian fans. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LATIN superstar Julio Iglesias will return to reconnect with his Australian fans early next month.

One of the best-selling artists of all time, Iglesias has released more than 80 albums and sold more than 250 million copies with more than 400 records going Gold or Platinum.

Over a career spanning almost 50 years, Iglesias has performed for kings, queens and presidents and for sold-out stadiums, theatres and arenas around the world and will bring his extensive catalogue to Australia for a four-stop tour landing at Jupiters on December 3.

While his concerts are more low-key now than during his peak in the 1970s and '80s, Iglesias loves performing more than ever, with the intimacy of his shows allowing him to connect with fans.

"I remember playing for 30,000 to 40,000 and now I play for 2000, but it's a privilege as I love to play music, I love that I can still reach people,” Iglesias told APN.

"I'm a much better artist than before because I think more about the people. I didn't think about how they came 30 years ago, I just thought they were here, but now I think about that and it's magnificent and magic.”

Beginning his career in his native Spanish tongue, Iglesias embraced the English language which helped him reach a global audience including Australia, which he counts as one of his favourite countries to visit.

"I know I'm not the in artist I was 35 years ago, but I'm happy because I'm able to tour the word and I feel like a young man,” Iglesias said.

"To play the Gold Coast area, where the sun shines most of time, is a privilege. I love playing for the Australian people, Australia is a magnificent country, and I can't wait to reach out to the Australian soul again.”

Ticketek.com.au for tickets and times.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  julio iglesias jupiters hotel & casino latin music tweed entertainment

Latin star Julio Iglesias to return

Latin star Julio Iglesias to return

Star to perform at Jupiters on December 3

More repairs for Osprey nest at Kingscliff

The Osprey nest at Kingscliff was damaged during Saturday's storm.

Council staff help repair damaged Osprey nest.

Pottsville Men's Shed provides new possum home

POSSUM MAGIC: Natalie Alcorn, Peter Ruhanen and Michael Ryan help rehouse a mountain brushtail possum.

Men's Shed helps re-home orphaned possum.

Council defers decision on leasing Black Rocks sports field

GROUP WORK: The members Pottsville and District Men's Shed are working towards finding a new place to call their own.

Pottsville Men's Shed left speechless after council decision.

Local Partners

Council defers decision on leasing Black Rocks sports field

The Pottsville Men's Shed continue to wait for council's decision on a five year license for Black Rocks site.

Coles service station scrapped by council

NO: Station DA rejected.

Service station development application rejected by council.

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Prince William admits fatherhood struggles

Prince William admits fatherhood struggles

Prince William admits he has struggled with fatherhood and praised Duchess Catherine as an "amazing mother and fantastic wife".

Latin star Julio Iglesias to return

ALL HEART: Legendary performer Julio Iglesias can't wait to reconnect with his Australian fans.

Singer back to connect with fans

Kanye still wants to run for US President in 2020

Kanye West is still planning to run for US president in 2020

James Packer edited out of Mariah Carey's show?

James Packer has been edited out of Mariah Carey's show trailer

Circus rolls in with new tricks and old hits

Clowns performed by Miguel Berlanga, Michael Garner and Gordon White in a scene from Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Cirque Du Soleil Kooza's performers will have you gasping in awe

What's on the small screen this week

The X Factor 2016 grand finalists, from left, Amalia Foy, Isaiah Firebrace, Davey Woder and Vlado Saric.

THE X Factor winner will be crowned and

The gymnasts flying high around the world

Australian Laura Kmetko is a performer in Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Aussie gymnast Laura Kmetko tours with Cirque Du Soleil in Kooza.

Nestled away on an elevated block amongst luscious greenery with ocean views throughout, this stunning family home is a must see

10 Cocararra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 Price Guide ...

With large wooden double doors opening into the foyer downstairs, revealing warm bamboo timber flooring, the home radiates style. Equipped with a study and a large...

&#39;This impressive family home has it all and a lifestyle to match!&#39;

160 Botanical Circuit, Banora Point 2486

House 4 2 2 $735,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Spacious covered pergola area overlooking the Inground lap pool and spa Conveniently located across...

Luxury residential living doesn&#39;t get much better than this

1/61 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

Apartment 2 2 2 $850,000

This beautiful apartment redefines luxury living, located in Garrick Street this in one of Coolangatta's most exclusive award winning buildings 'The Rainforest...

The Pride of Parkes Lane

55 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 6 3 4 $1,250,000 ...

Set amongst quality homes on the high side of the street this home has been designed to take in the views from all angles. Immerse yourself in the tranquility and...

Doubleview Diamond!

3 Doubleview Drive, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 2 Interest Above...

This superbly presented, elevated brick and tile home on prestigious, sought after Doubleview Drive is an absolute Gem! The spacious house has been smartly built...

The Ultimate Beach House

2 King Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning low...

Ultimate Waterfront Living!

9 Compass Way, Tweed Heads 2485

House 4 2 2 $1,175,000

Situated on a quite canal with stunning undisturbed river views, this charming home has plenty of versatility for any sized family searching for the perfect...

Extremely rare Anchorage Islands north facing freehold home

195 Mariners Drive, (Discovery Drive), Tweed Heads 2485 ...

House 4 2 2 $1,800,000

* Overlooking a private beach and stunning wide views of the Tweed River marina * Four bedrooms, two bathrooms plus powder room and double lock up garaging *...

Love Me As I Am....Or Make Me What You Can

9 Bambery Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 2 2 1 AUCTION

Here is a rare opportunity to purchase an original beach shack in a position so amazing it rivals perfection. The potential is here for someone to create a...

Living on a Grand Scale

2 Bay Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Apartment 2 2 1 $500,000 ...

Bay Grand is the latest Tweed Heads development of the Heran Building Group We have envisioned a 3-tower highrise with impeccable style, irreplaceable views and...

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Breathtaking bliss in Bilambil

56 Mt Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights

56 Mt Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!