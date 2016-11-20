Latin star Julio Iglesias to return

ALL HEART: Legendary performer Julio Iglesias can't wait to reconnect with his Australian fans.

LATIN superstar Julio Iglesias will return to reconnect with his Australian fans early next month.

One of the best-selling artists of all time, Iglesias has released more than 80 albums and sold more than 250 million copies with more than 400 records going Gold or Platinum.

Over a career spanning almost 50 years, Iglesias has performed for kings, queens and presidents and for sold-out stadiums, theatres and arenas around the world and will bring his extensive catalogue to Australia for a four-stop tour landing at Jupiters on December 3.

While his concerts are more low-key now than during his peak in the 1970s and '80s, Iglesias loves performing more than ever, with the intimacy of his shows allowing him to connect with fans.

"I remember playing for 30,000 to 40,000 and now I play for 2000, but it's a privilege as I love to play music, I love that I can still reach people,” Iglesias told APN.

"I'm a much better artist than before because I think more about the people. I didn't think about how they came 30 years ago, I just thought they were here, but now I think about that and it's magnificent and magic.”

Beginning his career in his native Spanish tongue, Iglesias embraced the English language which helped him reach a global audience including Australia, which he counts as one of his favourite countries to visit.

"I know I'm not the in artist I was 35 years ago, but I'm happy because I'm able to tour the word and I feel like a young man,” Iglesias said.

"To play the Gold Coast area, where the sun shines most of time, is a privilege. I love playing for the Australian people, Australia is a magnificent country, and I can't wait to reach out to the Australian soul again.”

