Le Scam feeds the needy

THE FAMILY Centre at Tweed Heads has been the surprise beneficiary of a money-laundering scam which ripped off a local French cafe.

3 Sea cafe owner Damien Pigot has prepared more than 35 three-course meals for users of the non-profit organisation, after the ANZ Bank made him liable for an email fraud which left him out of pocket.

For 3 Sea, it all began last month when Mr Pigot received an order via email for $1500 worth of catering and was asked by the woman making the order to facilitate a payment to the food's courier, for a further $2800.

"I thought we do it for the coffee so, why not, as soon as I get the money in the bank, I'll do it,” Mr Pigot said.

He received a fraudulent payment via his ANZ-branded wireless Eftpos machine and then unwittingly made a further fraudulent payment to the 'courier' who was also a scammer.

The bank intercepted the fraudulent payment on August 29, leaving Mr Pigot with $1500 worth of undelivered meals.

ANZ declined to comment on the case, but Mr Pigot claimed they told him he wasn't covered by their insurance because he accepted a payment without a card present (via email), which he believes is unfair.

"These banks they make billions, they use these machines and offer these services - where you can make a payment without the card present - and then when it allows fraud, they tell you you're liable,” Mr Pigot said.

Mr Pigot reported the incident to Tweed Byron LAC police and donated meals to the Family Centre with the $1500 worth of excess stock.

Family Centre coordinator Jack O'Leary said meals of beef bourguignon, salmon mouse and creme brulee were delivered to families in need and the tireless social workers who assist them.

"They don't often get much recognition but they are very appreciated and do so much so it was wonderful to recognise their work,” he said.

The incident comes as reports show one of the state's highest increases in fraud offences occurred within the Tweed-Byron LAC, with a 36% spike in the 24 months to June 2016.