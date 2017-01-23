Learning the tricks of the circus trade

ROLL UP, ROLL UP: Children at Tweed Shire Vacation Care learn some circus skills from Circus in Education director Jacqui Levy.

IT WAS all flips and tricks at the Tweed Shire Vacation Care over the holidays as children joined in the fun of circus school.

Tweed Shire Vacation Care senior co-ordinator Ebony Burns said the day-long program offered children a chance to act like a clown for the day.

"They loved it,” she said.

"We started off with the senior group with the older kids and they all picked a skill like the devil's stick or ribbons and spent the afternoon practising that.”

The centre got Circus in Education director Jacqui Levy to teach the children some new tricks.

Throughout the day the children practised their new circus skills before putting on an afternoon performance in front of their parents.

"We have one particular boy who's very into the circus and he always brings his little clubs and outfits,” Ms Burns said.

Tweed Shire Vacation Care director Claire Ashton said the children loved the new circus program and hoped to offer it again next year.

"The kids have responded really well to it,” Ms Ashton said.

"We try not to do the same thing every holidays to give the kids variety but the things that do work well, we try to do them once a year.”