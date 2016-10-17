Learning tricks of the trade

COOKING UP SUCCESS: Jason Williams and Robert Porteous with one of their creations.

STUDENTS with a disability are learning the tricks of the hospitality trade at the Duck Inn Cafe at Kingscliff TAFE.

The 10-week program provided a genuine workplace for students with a disability to develop their work skills and experience.

Access, support and disability consultant Anita Raftery said the cafe provided a chance to learn vital hospitality skills.

"For some of these students, this is the first time they've participated in work experience,” Ms Raftery said.

"The cafe provided a great opportunity to communicate with customers, take orders, operate a till, prepare and serve coffees, cakes and gourmet lunches to the TAFE campus community and friends.”

Ms Raftery said the program encouraged students to achieve their vocational goals.

"Skills students acquire within the course can enhance everyday living and provide confidence and tools for further independence.”

Commercial cookery teacher Vanessa Finneran said she witnessed students' confidence grow as they completed the program.

"Many of the group are continuing to further studies in Certificate II Kitchen Operations and have expressed their desire to work in a cafe or restaurant one day.”