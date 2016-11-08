Leaving her breastless

BRAVE FACE: Breast cancer survivor Genevieve Esgate writes a blog about her journey to find her style after a double mastectomy.

IT'S hard to find clothes that are flattering but for women who have undergone a mastectomy the idea of shopping can be terrifying.

However, for breast cancer survivor Genevieve Esgate the challenge of finding clothes that fitted after her surgery led her to a passion to help other women in the same situation.

Having had both her breasts removed three years ago, Ms Esgate said she decided to write a blog called Leave Me Breastless as a way to express the way she felt about her new body and style.

"I initially had found it frustrating not being able to know what to wear,” the Casuarina resident said.

"It was awkward and I was shocked that there wasn't already something for women who chose not to put their prostheses in.

"I'd go to places and try things on. Then it'd be frustrating because I would have some days and not find anything.”

Ms Esgate said she hoped her blog posts, which give tips on how to dress for comfort and style after a mastectomy, would inspire other women to feel comfortable in their skin.

"Often women after a mastectomy are a bit scared to go shopping due to that interaction with the sales assistant because they don't want to have to tell their story,” she said.

"You're also processing what's happened to you as a woman, the femininity, the struggles, the highs and the lows.”

Each week Ms Esgate writes about her tried and tested methods about different aspects of fashion to encourage women to find flattering clothing.

"I want this to be something for women who might get reconstruction but are in that interim period where they are kind of recovering from what's happened to them,” she said.

The blog recently featured on the the national online platform MamaMia which Ms Esgate hoped the would lead to more women finding their style. "It's emotional, it's raw and it's out there but it's true and there are a lot of women who are going through it,” she said.