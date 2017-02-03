Legacy comes to life on Twin Towns stage

Oh What a Night! A tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons is returning to Australia this month.

WHILE channelling one of music's most legendary quartets is no easy feat, stage performer playing Jersey Boy, Rick Morgan just likes to be himself.

Part of the cast of Oh What a Night: A Musical Tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Morgan, who has extensive stage and theatre training, finds the freedom of not conforming to a scripted character the best way of recreating the iconic group's magic.

"It's fantastic because you can be yourself,” Morgan said of the production, which returns to Australia this month.

"The great thing is you never know what's going to happen. To be yourself and celebrate such great music rates really highly.

"Stage personas are a little more dramatic, but for the most part we're ourselves, and we go off the great energy Australian fans give us.”

Morgan said while the show was choreographed, the production allowed performers to place their own stamp on their characters.

"The show is structured the way that we can say funny things and there's great choreography. We're having a great time, the audience is having a great time and we don't have to worry about being someone else,” he said.

"I've been doing it for eight years and it never gets boring.”

Oh What a Night is returning Down Under for a 32-date national tour, with Morgan and fellow performers George Solomon, Paul Holmquist and James Bullard, tasked with carrying on the Four Seasons' legacy.

What started as four friends singing on a street corner in 1960, morphed into a super group boasting a catalogue of hits including Oh What A Night, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, , Sherry, Big Girls Don't Cry and Grease.

Morgan said while the heyday of the Four Seasons was during the 60s and 70s, their music resonated with fans of any generation.

"I think what it is, is unforgettable music and harmonies. There's two times in the show we sing A cappella and it's just four guys singing on stage,” he said.

"It breaks it down to where it all started and when something is simple and entertaining, people latch onto it.

"The joke is that any of their songs is a hit and, whenever the next one comes up, people go 'Oh my god, that song'.”

While the cast are looking forward to returning to Australia, there's one aspect of life Down Under that proved the clincher for Morgan.

"I didn't drink coffee until I first visited Australia and when I did, I went 'oh... that's what coffee is supposed to taste like',” he said with a laugh.

"That was 2011 and that was the first time I had a coffee I liked. Holy cow it tastes great.”

What a Night

Where: Twin Towns

When: Saturday, February 18

Tickets: From $49, twintowns.com.au