Legal action sought after $18000 fines not paid by Terranora Village developers

Alina Rylko
| 7th Oct 2016 11:31 AM
Exposed acid sulphate soils at a Terranora site are the subject of a Tweed Shire Council investigation.
Exposed acid sulphate soils at a Terranora site are the subject of a Tweed Shire Council investigation. Contributed/Tweed Shire Council

TWEED Shire Council will take steps to launch legal action against one of the developers at the Terranora Village Estate on Henry Lawson's Dr, after a 3-2 vote to seek legal advice on unauthorised works.

The council had previously approved a 101-lot residential subdivision at the site, known as stages 1 to 16. Another developer then purchased stages 17 and 18.

It's alleged that unauthorised earthworks and stockpiling were carried out during the development of stages 17 and 18, causing damage to marine vegetation.

Council staff alleged that in May 2015, bulk earthworks commenced without a construction certificate. A $6000 council fine was issued but had not been paid. A $1500 fine issued for erosion has also gone unpaid.

Council officers said the landowner was repeatedly warned about unauthorised draining works in August 2015 before being issued another $6000 fine, which has not been paid.

In September 2015 a $6000 fine was issued when the threat of a fish kill was identified due to dredged soil being spread over salt marsh.

The council staff's report also highlighted in 2014 that the RSPCA took action against the landowner after six head of cattle and a number of horses died due a lack of food and care.

Director of planning Vince Connell said action was needed urgently.

"It is clear from our dealings with the owner that our advice is being ignored and the officers wouldn't be calling for this action if they didn't think it was the proper way forward,” he said.

Mayor Katie Milne voted in support.

"I find particularly abhorrent the events of May 2014 ... the death of cows and horses.

"The continued non-compliance is something ongoing from that incident, so this is something we need to get on top of,” she said.

Cr Carolyne Byrne, a lawyer, called for the motion to go on hold for two weeks until the next ordinary meeting for a final response from the proponent.

"I think that this is an abhorrent action, if it is proven to be the situation, but I was l looking at getting proper and due notice regarding this next step,” she said.

"I don't want to fail the litigation on a minor technicality.”

Cr Barry Longland said the recommendation called for legal advice "so if there is a legal technicality we will find out about it once we get the advice”.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  bulk earthworks, henry lawson's dr, subdivision, terranora village estate

