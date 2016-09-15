Let's meet: what's going on around the Tweed

MURWILLUMBAH and District Garden Club bus trip to prize-winners of the club's 39th annual garden competition will be held on September 18, leaving Sunnyside Bus stop at 9am. Cost is $25 plus buy your own lunch. Non-members welcome. Bookings ASAP to Leone 02 6677 1403 or Mollie 02 6672 2110. Also, the annual spring flower show will be held on September 29 and 30. Schedules at local nurseries.

Bev Lacey