Let's meet: what's going on around the Tweed

Karen Hall | 15th Sep 2016 1:57 PM
MURWILLUMBAH and District Garden Club bus trip to prize-winners of the club's 39th annual garden competition will be held on September 18, leaving Sunnyside Bus stop at 9am. Cost is $25 plus buy your own lunch. Non-members welcome. Bookings ASAP to Leone 02 6677 1403 or Mollie 02 6672 2110. Also, the annual spring flower show will be held on September 29 and 30. Schedules at local nurseries.
  • THE Twin Towns and District Garden Club will hold its Annual Flower and Garden Expo on September 17 at the Tweed Heads Civic Centre, Brett St, Tweed Heads, from 8.30am to 2.30pm. The expo includes a colourful display of many varieties of locally grown flowers, plants and produce and is open to anyone to exhibit. As well as the displays there will be workshops on various topics, plus plant sales at very reasonable prices, photo competition and raffles. Entry $3. Come along and see what can be grown in the area. Morning tea is available.
  • MURWILLUMBAH Historical Society Bus Trip. The group welcomes members and friends to join in on Monday, September 19, to the Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers visiting parks, "Good Neighbour” gardens, Cobb & Co Museum, Spring Orchid Show including lunch. For further details ring Sandra Jones on 02 6672 2746.
  • TWEED Heads Historical Society will hold its next General Meeting on Tuesday, September 20, in the Old Court House, Pioneer Park, Kennedy Dr, West Tweed Heads, starting at 10am. Short talks will be given by some of the members on local history; eg family history, aged care and the Uniting Church. Morning tea is served after the meeting and visitors are welcome.
  • GOLD Coast Entertainers and Musicians Society reminds members and friends of its monthly social evening at the usual venue, the Mermaid Beach Bowls Club, Markeri St on Thursday, September 22, from 6.30pm. Visitors are welcome. For information contact Isabel, 5535 2513.
  • EXIT Workshop. Philip Nitschke will be holding a workshop on Wednesday, September 28, with a 10am start, at the community rooms in Robina. For more information ring Elaine on 07 5580 8215.
  • TWEED Valley Jazz Club's next gig is on Friday, September 30, from 6pm at Condong Bowls Club, McLeod St, Condong. Early Band. The Early Birds: This is a band of local musicians who are mainly club members and always get the night off to a good start with their enthusiastic playing. Main band: Trombone Kellie & the Muddy Roaders - Trombone Kellie and her band indulge listeners in what they call Blazz Swing, a new and exciting energetic mix of swing, jazz and blues all at the same time. A night not to be missed. Members $15, visitors $20. Bookings 6672 2238.
  • ENJOY morning tea in Vice Regal surroundings, The Laurel Club invites you to join in on Thursday, October 6, on an interesting coach tour visiting Government House, Brisbane, and afterwards a two-course lunch at Geebung RSL Club. It is a luxury coach and cost is $40 inclusive. For details phone Shirley (07) 5599 3868 or 0418 197 452.
  • TWEED Hospital auxiliary will be holding its annual fete at the Tweed Heads Civic Centre on Friday, October 14, from 10am to 2pm and Saturday, October 15, from 8am to 2pm. Donations of clean, undamaged goods can be left at the Hospital Gift Shop until Friday, September 30 - no electrical goods, large furniture baby cots etc. For more information ring 5506 7867. This is the Auxiliary's major fundraiser so support for the local hospital is needed.
  • THE Annual Guiding Get Together Luncheon is to be held at the home of Anne Biddulph, Laura St, Banora Point on Wednesday, October 19, at 11am (NSW). All people who have been associated with guiding at any time whether past or present, local or interstate, are invited to come along and enjoy a great day. Parents of girls in the movement are most welcome. For inquiries or RSVP contact Anne on 5524 1454.
  • AMAROO Aged care staff are welcome to attend a farewell/reunion held on Saturday, October 1, from 6pm onwards at the Ivory Tavern, Tweed Heads. Love to have your company to reminisce about old times over a meal and a beverage.
  • AOOB's Twin Towns Branch. Results of the Father's Day Raffle drawn on September 3. 1st prize - Eric Loweke. 2nd prize - Brenda. 3rd prize - Ken Wyburn. AOOB's Twin Towns Branch would like to thank everyone who supported the raffle.
  • DESPERATELY seeking volunteer shopping bus attendant. Assisting frail aged with their shopping on and off the bus. Friday fortnightly from Murwillumbah to Tweed. Please contact Amanda at Community Transport on 1300 875 895.
  • GET energised, get fit and get dancing. The salsa, cha cha, jive etc every Tuesday night starting 7pm at Coolangatta Uniting Church Hall, cnr Lanham and McLean streets. Join in the fun of learning to dance in a friendly atmosphere. Get cracking and call Peter on 0413 125 640.
  • U3A Twin Towns holds Tai Chi classes on Wednesday mornings at 9am. Mahjong, card and board games are played on Fridays. Men and women over 55 are welcome to join U3A Twin Towns at 4 Boyd St, Tugun. Inquiries call (07) 5534 7333 before noon, Monday-Friday or email u3atwintowns@gmail.com

