Liberal raises Tweed concerns in Sydney

LIBERAL candidate James Owen and his team paid a visit to the NSW Parliament last week, raising key Tweed issues with his colleagues.

Mr Owen, who moved up from Sydney last year, said it was crucial the Tweed, with its rapidly expanding population base, remained in the eye of decision makers in Macquarie St.

"We raised planning and economic opportunities, environmental protection and sustainable energy issues for our region,” Mr Owen said.

"Success in all areas can only be achieved by developing a positive, professional, collaborative relationship with State and Federal governments.”

Mr Owen was joined by his fellow candidate Sam Ryder and campaign manager Jake Thrupp.

The team met with Family and Community Services Minister Brad Hazzard, Industry, Resources and Energy Minister Anthony Roberts, Corrections, Emergency Services and Veterans Affairs Minister David Elliot, Parliamentary Secretary to the Premier Catherine Cusack, Parliamentary Secretary Scot MacDonald and a number of other MPs to discuss the Tweed and Northern Rivers issues.

"The number of residents in Tweed is going to increase by around 35,000 people by 2031,” Mr Owen said.

"That's almost a 40% increase in our population in 15 years, so we need a sustainable approach to providing the jobs, homes, infrastructure, services and lifestyle choices whilst ensuring the protection of our environment.”