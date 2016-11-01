Life membership caps off journey

AFTER gracing the greens of Cudgen Leagues Women's Bowling Club for 40 years, club stalwart Marion Hull has been granted life membership.

A foundation member back in 1986, Mrs Hull has been the club's secretary (1987-88), president (1994/96), bowls organiser and has served on match selection and social committees.

After beginning her long association with bowls in Sydney back in 1970, Mrs Hull found her way to Kingscliff and Cudgen Leagues in 1986 after deciding to stay permanently.

"I was travelling around and I was passing through and it was a lovely area, so I settled down here,” Mrs Hull said.

"I came to the club and we started out with 12 to 14 members and we grew from there.”

On top of positions held with the club, Mrs Hull was a great bowler, winning five singles, eight triples, 13 pairs and four fours' club championships on top of five championships at district level.

Mrs Hull was also a national umpire for 15 years and while unable to send bowls down the green in recent years due to health issues, Mrs Hull has remained an active member.

She said it was a great honour to be awarded life membership at the club she knows as her home away from home.