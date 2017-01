A light plane has crashed near Murwillumbah.

A LIGHT plane carrying two men has crashed east of Murwillumbah.

Emergencies services were called to the scene at 8.20am to respond to the reports of the light plane crash at Eviron Rd, Eviron near Clothiers Creek Road.

Ambulance services are currently assessing a male in 70s for minor injuries while another male in 30s complaining of neck pain.

More updates to come.