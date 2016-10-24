Like a new car for just $50?

BEEP BEEP: The Kingscliff Mini School students are selling raffle tickets to raise funds for the school.

TO KEEP up with the demand of the community, the Kingscliff Mini School is raising funds to build an extension on to its existing Kingscliff St facility.

The not-for-profit community based preschool has 200 families knocking on its doors for a place to enrol their children but the current infrastructure can only accommodate 52 students.

Kingscliff Mini School director Lindy Andrews said the preschool was approximately $50,000 short of their target to build an extra room.

"We're the only preschool that transitions from early childhood to kindergarten in the Kingscliff area,” Ms Andrews said.

"There's a lot of young families coming to this area and there's nowhere for them to go.

"There's no choice, there's a few day care centres scattered around the place but we're the only community-based preschool in the area.”

To ensure the fundraising target is met, the preschool is selling 500 raffle tickets at $50 each for a chance to win a 2016 Hyandi Accent.

"It's a one in 500 chance of winning the car,” Ms Andrews said.

Ms Andrews said the fundraiser would generate enough money to start building the extension next year.

"It would mean an extra 14 places per day,” she said.

"That means an extra 28 families would be able to access this service.”

Ms Andrews said the extension would ensure the centre could have two rooms facing out onto the playground.

"It's really important that year before primary school,” she said.

"It's such an important service and it's really important for the community to get behind it and support it.

"People expect better infrastructure when they come from other places and it's just not here.”

FAST FACTS

Purchase a $50 raffle ticket from:

The Kingscliff Mini School, Kingscliff Street

The Kingscliff Beach Hotel between 12.30pm and 2.30pm every Saturday

The prize will be at 4pm on December 18 at the Kingscliff Beach Hotel.