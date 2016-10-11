Limo and truck collide on Pacific Highway

Police are attending an accident on the Pacific Highway near Tweed Heads

EMERGENCY services are attending the scene of an accident after a limousine and truck collided in the northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway near Tweed Heads South.

Police confirmed the accident occurred around 2.25pm today, on the northbound lanes of the Pacific Motorway near the Greenway Drive overpass at Tweed Heads South.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson confirmed paramedics and firefighters were working to free a male trapped in the wreckage.

No further details on injuries were known at this stage.

Traffic diversions have been put in place while the accident is cleared.