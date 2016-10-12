Limo 'didn't slow down' to avoid mower

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision of a truck and limo at Tweed Heads South on Tuesday.

TWEED police are investigating the circumstances which led to and horrific collision between a stretch limousine and a truck on the northbound lane of the M1 at Tweed Heads South on Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic was congested for several hours and backed up as far south as Chinderah, while emergency services worked to free the driver of the limousine from his vehicle.

Detective Inspector Bobbie Cullen confirmed the NSW Roads and Maritime Services were slashing the median strip of the highway, closing lane one and merging traffic into lane two, in the area where the accident occurred.

"All the vehicles in lane two were at a reduced speed of 80kmh,” Det Insp Cullen said.

"Witnesses have alleged (the limousine) appeared to be faster than the other vehicles when it collided with (the truck).

"Until an investigation is finalised we cannot make any other comment.”

The driver remains in a serious but stable condition at the Gold Coast University Hospital on Wednesday, with an update on his condition expected this afternoon.